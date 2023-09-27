Digitise health sector, WHO tells govt 

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Africa, Dr Andrew Bakainaga has asked the government to fully embrace digital payment within its health sector to minimize the risks associated with cash.

Dr Bakainaga, a public health and epidemiology specialist said e-Cash payment reduces corruption tendencies associated with cash.

“Using digital payment, the processes of bureaucracy within the cash payment will drastically reduce since the system is more efficient and robust to deliver motivation and the incentive that is due to the workers,” he said during the dissemination of the preliminary findings of the Digital Health Payment Initiative and Research (DHPI-R) in Africa project, in Entebbe.

He urged Uganda to match other African Countries like Malawi, Tanzania, and Ivory Coast among others where 90 percent of transactions are conducted digitally.

Even with the growth of digital payments, the country remains largely a cash economy and it will take long before the Country fully transits to a cashless economy, according to Bank Uganda.

This follows research findings by Makerere University School of Public health during last year’s polio vaccination campaign to establish the impact between e-Cash and cash payments of health workers who participated in the polio campaign, where it emerged that the majority preferred cash payments than cash.

The study smapled 54 districts and enrolled 2,665 healthcare workers who participated in the mass polio vaccination campaign between November 4 and 10, 2022. Data was collected between February 6 and March 10, 2023.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Finance supported 27 districts to operationalize e-Cash payments and other 27 district payments were done in cash.

Among the intervention districts where e-Cash payment was used include, Gulu, Mayuge, Kabale, Iganga, Namutumba, Amuru, Buvuma, Buikwe and Hoima among others.

According to Dr Juliet Aweko from Makerere University School of Public Health, preliminary overall results, revelaed that only half, 50.1 percent (1,335) of the total 2,665 healthcare workers received payment via e-Cash.

On satisfaction, 973 (36.5 percent) were satisfied with the e-Cash payment compared to (36.7 percent), 978 were satisfied with cash payment.

18.4 percent (490) were neither satisfied with the eCash compared to 20.4% (544) with the Cash payment.

The same study also explored how gender norms and relations influence health workers’ response to payment systems (eCash versus cash payments) and how these affect the health workers’ performance and motivation in polio vaccination campaigns.

Delayed / nonpayment of campaign workers was high where e-Cash payment was used with 30% (799) compared to 25.2% (671) in areas where they paid cash.

It also wanted to assess district readiness to transact using e-Cash payments to immunization campaign health workers.

The research was funded by Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in collaboration with the University of Dakar in Senegal and is being done in several African Countries who speak both French and English.

Other Countries where this Kind of research is being carried out include DRC, Senegal, Mali, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Malawi, and Kenya among others.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary welcomed the use of digital payment which she said will act as a solution to many challenging situations the Ministry has been facing related to cash payment.

“Digitalization is not only a very important tool in payment but also in improving healthcare, including patient medical records, to know and effectively have data that is dependable, that is accurate," Dr Atwine said.

On those entities resisting digital payment systems Dr Atwine said: “The reasons why some of these entities have actually been resisting very much is because of corruption. We found in many districts that people present their cousins, brothers, maids and put them on the list as recipients leaving out the real people who did the work and we incurred costs to go back and verify in the villages, sub counties to know exactly who did the work.”