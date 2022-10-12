Diplomat, priest feud over 4-acre family land

The High Court at Makindye has asked two brothers of the Chargé d’Affaires at the Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mr Moses Kasujja, to defend themselves against claims that they sold off family land in Nangwa Village, Mukono District.

The brothers, according to court documents, are Rev Canon Enos Kitto Kagodo and Mr Edward William Ssekakande. Mr Kasujja wants court to strip the duo of rights over the remaining land on which sits a family home, and be directed to account and refund for money received from selling land and other assets that constituted the family estate.

Mr Kasujja indicates in the suit that the their father, Paul Kalule Kagodo, died in January 2006 without a will upon which an heir was appointed to manage the family estate, including land measuring about four acres.

Eight years later, Mr Kasujja claims, the heir, Paul Kalungi Kagodo, who has since passed on, and the duo “went forward to fraudulently register their names on land formerly registered in the names of the late Paul Kalule Kagodo comprised in Kyaggwe Block 198, Plot 49 at Nangwa as administrators of the estate.

He said they used letters of administration of the estate of the late Muwanga Kagodo, their paternal grandfather.

“While the defendants knew that the family of the late Paul Kalule Kagodo had applied and were processing letters of administration, the defendants kept quiet,” the court documents show.

“That the late Paul Kalungi Kagodo, one of the people, who purported to be an administrator of the family estate, was present in the meetings for obtaining letters of administration,” the documents add.

Mr Kasujja details that when he went to court and requested for the file under which the defendants and late Paul Kalungi Kagodo were administrators of the estate, he was “shocked to find out” that these had never obtained letters of administration in respect to the estate.

When contacted last week, Rev Kagodo said: He added: “These are family issues, but I am also mindful that the matter is in court, so it is better we let the court decide the case.”

Moments later, one Evelyn Zawedde, who claimed to be the prelate’s lawyer, called this publication, threatening to sue for defamation if we published the story.