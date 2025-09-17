Director remanded over obtaining Shs115 million by false pretence

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has charged Nzabandora Emmanuel, 39, the director of Kzabe Prosper Investments, with obtaining over Shs115 million by false pretence.

Nzabandora, a Mufumbira, born-again Christian and resident of Kauku, Ntenjeru Municipality in Wakiso District, appeared on Tuesday before Grade One Magistrate Alex Niyonzima for plea-taking.

The trial magistrate Niyonzima read the charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 285 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128 to Nzabandora, to which he has denied the charge slapped against him.

"I did not take that money by false pretence. We had an agreement with the complainant," he told court.

Prosecution alleges that Nzabandora and others still at large on September 16, 2024, at Exim Bank in Kampala District obtained USD 33,000 from Shabani Ambakipapi falsely pretending that they were going to supply to him 24,000 kilograms of fresh frozen matooke, whereas not.

Prosecution, led by Ms Grace Amy, informed court that investigations were complete.

"Inquiries are complete. We pray for a hearing date," Ms. Amy submitted.

Defence counsel, Mr Patrick Oyet, told court that his client intended to apply for bail but was unable to do so immediately.

"We have instructions to apply for bail, but the trial magistrate is indisposed. We pray for a short adjournment," Mr Oyet said.

Magistrate Niyonzima adjourned the matter to September 24, 2024, when Nzabandora will appear before the trial magistrate for further proceedings.

According to court documents, it is alleged that on September 16, 2024, at Exim Bank headquarters in Kampala, Nzabandora and others still at large obtained USD 33,000 from Mr Shabani Ambali Papi, the director of Rachel African Market Company.

The accused allegedly pretended they would supply 24,000 kilograms of fresh frozen matooke, which they did not deliver.

The money was allegedly deposited into Kzabe Prosper Investments' bank account and later withdrawn by Nzabandora. Court records indicate that he admitted to receiving the payment under an agreement with the complainant but failed to supply the produce as promised.

Nzabandora faces a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment if convicted of obtaining money by false pretence under Section 285 of the Penal Code Act.



