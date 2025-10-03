Dirty deals in politics could get you arrested, Bishop warns graduates

The Anglican Bishop of Central Buganda Diocese, Rt Rev Michael Lubowa, has cautioned fresh graduates against falling into traps set by "unwise politicians" as the country gears up for the 2026 general election season.

Speaking at the commissioning service for over 1,500 students due to graduate from Ndejje University next week, Bishop Lubowa warned the graduates about the dangers of getting entangled in dirty deals that could lead to shame and arrest.

"You have been groomed as custodians of discipline, ready to serve diligently, but the dirty deals outside the university as you graduate could get you arrested," he said. "You are graduating at a time when political temptations by unwise politicians are at play. They could come as opportunities, yet they are at the same time traps."

Bishop Lubowa emphasized the importance of thinking before acting, saying, "A wise person will always think twice before taking action. The good-intentioned people who seek God and serve humanity have the chance to live a good life and are a blessing."

The bishop's warning comes as the country is gearing up for the 2026 general elections, and some politicians have been engaging in questionable behaviors that undermine the integrity of people aspiring for leadership positions.

Ndejje University Vice Chancellor, Prof Olivia Nassaka Banjja, revealed that over 300 students will be graduating from the faculty of engineering as engineers. She praised the graduates for their resilience, noting that they joined the university during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to adapt to online learning. "The 27th graduating class joined the university at a time when the country was struggling with the COVID pandemic. Several that could not cope with the online learning dropped out. We thank God that those that persisted will be testing the fruits of resilience," she said.

The commissioning service is an opportunity for the university to dedicate the graduates to God as they join the world of service. As a Christian-founded institution, Ndejje University expects its products to live an exemplary life outside the university. "Our success as Ndejje University hinges on the fear of God. As a Christian-founded institution, we expect our products to live an exemplary life outside the university," Prof Nassaka said.

Ndejje University is owned by a consortium of Anglican Dioceses of Central Uganda, including Luweero, Mukono, Central Buganda, Namirembe, Mityana, and Kampala.



