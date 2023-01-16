Disabled GBV victim seeks Shs3m for surgery

A disabled victim of Gender Based Violence (GBV), who walked away from an abusive relationship, is seeking for Shs3m after she developed pus and an abnormal bone growth on her left leg.

Ms Tape Wotali, a mother-of-three and resident of Kinambogo Zone, Wesunire Parish, Buyende District, was allegedly abused, beaten and chased out of the home by her live-in man, who reportedly said he can’t stand being a husband to a disabled woman.

Mr Wotali says her disability has left her shunned by her hitherto loved ones, leaving her at the mercy of sympathisers and her struggling 52-year-old mother, Desirata Wabunanaki.

“The pain I am going through is unbearable to the extent that I thought of committing suicide to avoid being a burden to others. I have now been told that I need Shs3m for checkup and to begin treatment,” she said at the weekend.

Ms Wabunanaki said a Good Samaritan footed her daughter’s medical bill for a caesarean section delivery at Kamuli General Hospital, but she later developed pus and had a bone sticking out of her normal leg.

“We welcomed her back home but when she got stressed, we put her on suicide watch until she got enough counselling,” Ms Wabunanaki said.

Dr John Ekure, a consultant at Kumi International Orthopedic Hospital, said Ms Wotali is suffering from chronic osteomyelitis of the left femur with pathological segmental sequestrum fractures.

A quick google search refers to chronic osteomyelitis as a bone infection that doesn’t go away with treatments. It causes bone pain and recurring drainage (pus) and may go undetected for months or even years.

“She needs a complete clinical, radiological and laboratory evaluation before a treatment plan and the attendant cost of treatment is arrived at,” Dr Ekure said, adding that Ms Wotali needs tests, including X-ray, to determine the extent of surgery and the subsequent treatment plan.

Ms Shamim Nakibogo, an activist who brought Ms Wotali’s affliction to the fore, said she found her stranded at the health centre with no money for cesarean section delivery and mobilised it for her.

“When she gave birth, she told me that the father of her child wanted her to abort and when she refused, he kept beating her until people said he would kill her, before eventually chasing her out of the home,” Ms Nakibogo said.

She added: “During the last Christmas, I got a call from her that she was dying, rotting and smelling and when I reached, I found her in a terrible condition, with pus oozing from the bone wounds, while her children were crowded in the small hut.

“I decided to take her to Kamuli Go-Fine Clinic where they referred her to Kumi Orthopedic International Hospital or Mulago National Hospital and warned that it would be expensive.”