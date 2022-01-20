Disabled youth’s pharmacist dream wanes over lack of electric wheelchair

Mr Norman Kanaabi being assisted by her mother Ms Nuulu Nakyeyune in an attempt to move on January 20, 2022. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Her peasant mother, Ms Nakyeyune, explains that she struggled to raise him from the time he was born with rare conditions.

Twenty-one year-old Norman Kanaabi falls down as he tries to walk at their home compound in Kyampisi Village, Kayunga Town Council in Kayunga District.

