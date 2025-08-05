Discipline will determine your fate, UPDF recruits cautioned

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Maj. Godfrey Katamba, has urged new recruits undergoing the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) recruitment exercise to uphold the highest standards of discipline if they are to succeed as future leaders in the army.

Speaking at Kabale Main Stadium, Kabale Municipality on Tuesday to recruits from Kabale, Rubanda, and Rukiga District, Maj. Katamba emphasised that discipline and commitment are the foundation of a successful military career.

"Discipline will be gauged starting today. If you take shortcuts when told to run, you'll be the first to be disqualified. If you carry indiscipline into the training camp, you will be dismissed immediately. Even after passing out, any act of indiscipline will lead to dismissal in disgrace," he warned.

Maj. Katamba encouraged recruits to represent their home districts honorably and work hard to uplift their families, noting that the UPDF is now a professional force. "Today, the wars are largely over; your job is to go and enjoy serving. The UPDF is no longer feared like in the past. Recruitment is based on population and regional balance. Follow the rules and procedures issued by the recruitment team," Maj. Katamba said.

He applauded the UPDF's inclusive recruitment approach, which considers all regions and backgrounds. "Unlike previous armies that were segregated based on height, size, or tribe, today's UPDF is inclusive. In the past, especially in Western Uganda, many were excluded just for being short," he added.

Kabale District LC5 Chairperson, Mr. Nelson Nshangabasheija, echoed the RDC's message, stressing the importance of discipline and patriotism. "The UPDF is ranked among the best in Africa due to its discipline. Unlike previous regimes where civilians feared soldiers, today both coexist peacefully," Nshangabasheija remarked.

Meanwhile, Col. James Kasule, 2nd Deputy Division Commander in the UPDF, cautioned against foreign nationals infiltrating the exercise. "We are near the borders, but this recruitment is for Ugandans only. We will not recruit Rwandans or Congolese. Even if you're from Karamoja but applied in Kabale and got shortlisted, you qualify," he said.

However, some applicants from Rukiga District expressed disappointment at being left out of the shortlist despite claiming to meet all requirements. Joseph Katongore, Bless Arinanye, Norman Twinomugisha, and Albert Ndyamuhakyi called for transparency, citing irregularities. "We applied in large numbers from Rukiga, but very few were shortlisted. Some names even appear twice on the list. We ask our leaders to intervene because we're committed to joining the UPDF," they told Monitor.

In response, Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, Public Information Officer for the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, clarified that those who missed the shortlist either lacked the required qualifications or submitted applications late. "If you're still below the age of 22, there's hope in next year's recruitment. Those above the age limit can explore other career paths. Failing to join UPDF is not the end of life," he advised.