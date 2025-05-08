Discontent grows in Teso as NRM leaders face criticism

A section of district chairpersons from the Teso sub-region has accused top NRM political appointees of failing to meet the people's expectations since their appointments after the 2021 general elections.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Soroti District NRM Chairperson Charles Elasu said the political leaders from Teso, many of whom hold influential positions, have not used their offices to uplift the region from poverty.

“Surprisingly, the majority of ministers and technical appointees are sons and daughters of Teso, yet when it comes to delivering meaningful change, they have failed. Apart from fueling political fights, we don’t know what achievements they will point to at the end of their five-year term,” said Mr Elasu, a veteran NRM leader. He made the remarks during preparations for the homecoming event of David Calvin Echodu, who is contesting for the NRM Eastern Vice Chairperson position.

Mr Elasu added that some NRM leaders in the region smile outwardly but harbor selfish intentions. Teso is currently represented in the cabinet by Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Foreign Affairs Minister Odongo Jeje, State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru, State Minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa, State Minister for Persons with Disabilities Hellen Asamo, State Minister for Energy Sidronius Okasai, Minister of State for Teso Affairs Kenneth Obote Ongalo, and Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang, along with several commissioners and security officials.

Elasu argued that the initial hope that swept through Teso after these appointments has since faded, citing political infighting as one of the region’s biggest setbacks. “The president did his part. These leaders should address local issues without waiting for directives from the head of state,” he said.

Amuria District NRM Chairperson Isaac Okello Omiat expressed disappointment that the region’s leaders, including the Speaker, have not championed key issues like Teso war compensation. He said the formation of political camps within the NRM has been prioritized over development. Omiat claimed that these divisions are partly fueled by Mike Mukula, the current NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, whom he accused of promoting intolerance and division.

“Since 2006, Mukula has failed to reclaim Soroti from the FDC due to his confrontational approach. Once he is voted out, we expect a more peaceful political climate and a possible return of moderate FDC members to the NRM,” Omiat said.

However, Mr Ben Eumu, the coordinator for the Mike Mukula and Anita Among campaign, dismissed the criticism as personal and without ideological substance. He defended Mukula as a seasoned leader whose mobilization skills remain valuable to the region. “Mukula is tested and committed. The opposition to him stems from past electoral losses, not policy differences,” Eumu said.

John Richard Opio Edeket, NRM Chairperson for Katakwi District, countered that Mukula has used his position for personal gain and has failed to even lobby for an NRM office in the region. “He has failed to deliver Soroti from the hands of the opposition because of the constant conflicts he initiates. We need an alternative,” Edeket stated. He concluded that only through unity can Teso overcome poverty and move forward.



