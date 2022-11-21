Displaced Mbale landslide survivors lack basic needs

Mr Vincent Mugoma, 43, a resident of Buyango East in Busano Sub-county in Mbale District, is worried about supporting his family.

Mr Mugoma, a boda boda rider, was forced to relocate the family to a relative’s home in the neighbouring Shirimi Village following a landslide last week.

The disaster displaced about 50 families, washed away several acres of crops, and killed livestock in Buyango East, Shirimi and Bukhanakwa villages in Bufoto Parish, Busano Sub-county.

Some of the survivors are camped at Buyango Community Primary School with no access to food and other basic necessities.

Mr Musamiru Shango, the village chairperson, said the rocks on Wanale hill are still a threat to the community, especially when it rains heavily.

Mr Shango said they are worried that if rain intensifies, a worse disaster may occur, leading to loss of lives.

Mr Micheal Makai, chairperson of Shirimi Village, said two survivors delivered at the community school.

“We have so far two mothers who have delivered and they don’t have clothes, food. This is so risky to the newborn babies,” he said.

Affected residents have been asking the government to blast the rocks to mitigate the landslide threat.

Recently, officials from Uganda Red Cross Society and local leaders in Mbale City asked the government to relocate families living on the slopes of Wanale hill.

A survey conducted by the Red Cross indicated that hundreds of homes are situated in disaster-prone areas of Lwasso, Bukonde, Bufumbo, Busano and Wanale.

Ms Irene Nambozo, an affected resident appealed to the government for support.

“We have nowhere to go. We are in dire need of shelter, food, clothing and other basic household facilities,” he said.

Ms Mary Nabwire, a teacher at Buyango Community School, said the landslide survivors are an inconvenience.

“We are only giving them accommodation during night while during the day, we send them away because the school has to operate normally,” she said. Mr Bernard Wesswa, another survivor, said they have high cases of malaria since they lack mosquito nets and bedding,’’ he said.

Ms Aidat Wolayo Kimasi, the woman councillor for Kihuno Ward in Lwasso Sub-county, said they are living in fear because more people are likely to be affected if another disaster occurs.