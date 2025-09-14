Disputed NRM youth league polls to be re-run Thursday after tribunal ruling

The Central Executive Committee of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has now set September 18 to hold elections for internal leaders representing the Youth and Entrepreneurs.

The decision by CEC was reached during its first sitting on Saturday at State House, Entebbe.

“CEC resolved that voting for both Youth and Entrepreneur elections shall be on Thursday, 18th September, 2025, at the District levels,” CEC decided.

In a follow up interview with Monitor, party Secretary General, Richard Todwong, said all delegates shall gather at their various district headquarters to participate in the suspended elections by lining up.

“These elections are going to be at the district level, so the delegates who were supposed to come to Kampala will line up from the districts and elect the person they prefer, and we shall tally the results from the center,” he explained on Sunday.

Todwong added that due to limited time, they could not convene in Kampala.

“We don’t have time to hold a big conference in Kampala now because next Tuesday we shall be having presidential nominations and we don’t have time,” he added.

He said that even the venue they would use to hold their conference is already booked for other activities.

The National Youth League elections were suspended by President Museveni just hours after Collins Tanga, son of the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi, was declared winner in a chaotic contest during the 27th August election at Kololo Independence grounds.

Collins Tanga had been announced winner, having secured 1,567 votes against Brenda Kiconco‘s 1,335 votes.

But the exercise was marred by running battles, disagreements over the delegates’ lists, and clashes between youths, security forces, and election officials.

Later, three other contestants, including Kiconco, Mackline Natukwasa, and Wilson, petitioned the NRM election Tribunal, challenging the results.

They claimed the process was marred by irregularities, including voter manipulation and undue influence from the commission.

Last week, the Tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, annulled the victory of Tanga.

The Tribunal ordered the repeat of the elections, plus directing that Tanga Odoi refrains from organizing the said repeat elections.

“The declaration of Collins Tanga as chairperson, NRM Youth League, is hereby nullified. The NRM electoral commission is directed to conduct a fresh election for chairperson, NRM Youth League, in strict compliance with the NRM constitution, Election Regulation, and Polling Day Guide; once,” Musiime ruled on September 8.

Adding: “other commissioners in the Electoral Commission shall conduct the election of the Youth League Chairperson.”

Despite aspirants in the Entrepreneurs League unanimously endorsing businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba as chairperson, elections for the league’s lower positions will still take place on Thursday.