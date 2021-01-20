District chairman accuses police, SFC of engaging in rigging  

By Paul Adude More by this Author

Paul Adude

ENTEBBE- Wakiso District chairman Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika has accused some security officials of taking part in election malpractices.

“In Kayunga, at one of the polling stations, some ballot papers were missing and voters had initially refused to take part in the voting,” he said. “At Nkumba Kigero Primary School they [security officials] wanted to disrupt voting. In Entebbe Municipality, we have heard that soldiers from the Special Forces Command, led by Entebbe District Police Commander, Mr Michael Kasigirye, have been moving to different polling stations confiscating voters registers from agents saying they are not supposed to have them.”

Mr Bwanika said that they informed the Electoral Commission about the matter.

He alleged that at some polling stations such as Mubiru Peter Memorial School in Senge, some security officials spent the night ticking ballot papers in favour of a candidate he could not name.

Mr Kasigiriye could not be reached for a comment since repeated calls on his known numbers went unanswered.

Advertisement

However, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owesigire said that he is aware that some agents of several candidates in the affected areas had their personal voters registers yet voting had to be conducted using the official EC register.

Entebbe sub-district Returning Officer, Ms Aidah Tusiime said: “I am not aware of anything like that, I am just hearing it from you,” she said.





editorial@ug.nationmedia.com



