Ntungamo District chairman appoints new Service Commission members

Ntungamo District Chairman Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba has announced new appointments to the District Service Commission, marking a leadership transition as Hilda Rwamashongye and Constance Nayebare Gumisiriza step down after completing their four-year terms as Chairperson and member, respectively. These changes replace the appointments made by former Chairman Denis Singahache, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for the commission.

In a motion approved by the district council on Monday, Alex Twebuze, the Rubaare Sub-county Chairperson, was selected as the new Chairperson of the commission. Eva Kagimba, a retired teacher, was appointed to represent urban councils. If approved by the Public Service Commission, Twebuze and Kagimba will join Rev. Can Joash Tushangomujuni, Eng. Kam Tobias Rugumire Karekaho, and Mary Beinamaryo Wagaga on the commission.

Rwamashongye has been praised by local leaders for addressing corruption and bribery within the commission and restoring integrity to the district's job market. Despite these accolades, her removal from the commission raised concerns among some councilors, who speculated that her anti-corruption efforts might have led to her dismissal.

Councilor Saidat Musinguzi of Rugarama Sub-county expressed disappointment at the non-renewal of Rwamashongye and Gumisiriza's terms, suggesting that the fight against corruption in the district is a difficult battle.

Chairman Mucunguzi emphasized that the changes were in line with statutory requirements, noting that the term of a service commission member is four years, renewable only once. He stated that the decision not to renew the terms of Rwamashongye and Gumisiriza was to provide opportunities for others willing to serve the district.

In addition to the commission appointments, Mucunguzi made several changes to the district executive. Elijah Atuheire, the former district speaker and Rugarama North Councilor, was appointed Secretary for Finance, filling the position left vacant by the late Monica Kutamba, who passed away in an accident last year. Atuheire is the only remaining pioneer district councilor, having served in various roles since the district's inception in 1993.