District chairpersons suffer setback in bid for parliament seats

The parliamentary ambitions of several district chairpersons have been dealt a blow after losing in the just-concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

Among the most notable losses was that of Kabarole District Chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, who was defeated in his bid to represent Burahya County in the 12th Parliament. Mr Rwabuhinga, who has served as district chairperson since 2011, lost to Mr Joseph Mugenyi.

According to official results released by the NRM Electoral Commission, Mr Mugenyi polled 23,513 votes, while Mr Rwabuhinga trailed with 14,916 votes.

Addressing journalists in Fort Portal City on Monday, Mr Rwabuhinga questioned the credibility of the electoral process, alleging widespread irregularities that undermined the will of the electorate.

“I will not petition the NRM’s internal electoral tribunal or Central Executive Committee (CEC),” he said. “Instead, we are considering seeking redress from the public court during the general elections, where we hope to get a fair and credible verdict.”

Mr Rwabuhinga urged his supporters to remain calm and vigilant, promising to communicate his next course of action in due time.

He also cited glaring inconsistencies in voter turnout. “The total number of voters for the Woman MP seat was 34,555, yet the tally for the County MP ballot was 46,466 — a difference of 11,911 votes. The so-called winner beat me by 8,597 votes, which falls within the margin of suspicious ballots,” he argued.

Mr Rwabuhinga further alleged violations of party voting guidelines, particularly in Mugusu Sub-county and Mugusu Town Council, where some individuals allegedly voted in more than one polling station. He also claimed that people not listed in the updated NRM register, including underage individuals and primary school pupils, were allowed to vote under the watch of security personnel in both uniform and plain clothes.

“These irregularities turned the party primaries into a general election where even opposition supporters participated. This may result in the NRM fielding a weak candidate who could be defeated by the opposition in 2026,” he warned.

Mr Rwabuhinga is expected to announce whether he will run as an independent candidate in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, other district chairpersons also suffered defeats in the NRM primaries. In Bunyangabu District, incumbent chairperson Mr James Ategeka came third out of nine candidates, garnering 13,370 votes. He lost to Mr Victor Kalenzi, who secured 26,904 votes. Mr Ategeka has since vowed to return to the race as an independent candidate.

In Masindi District, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga also lost his bid for the Bujenje County seat. He polled just 2,069 votes, coming third behind the incumbent MP, Mr Kenneth Kiiza Nyendwoha, who won with 8,081 votes.



