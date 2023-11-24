District councilor, three others remanded for protesting over bad road

Kaberamaido grade one magistrate has remanded a district councilor and three others for allegedly creating gullies on a community road.

The accused are Emmanuel Enyenu, the LC5 councilor for Kaberamaido Sub County, Kizito Ewoyu, Francis Olobo and Simon Peter Eseru, all residents of Kamuk parish in Kaberamaido Sub-county who were arrested after they were found protesting over a bad road in their area.

The four appeared before the grade one magistrate, Tony Ojok to answer charges of sabotaging government programmes and remanded to Kaberamaido government prison until December 12, 2023 when they will appear for hearing of their case.

Mr Ojok said the actions of Enyenu demonstrate bad leadership not expected of him as a leader.

The 9.2 kilometer road which was alagedly destroyed connects the people from the district headquarters to Kamuk landing site on Lake Kyoga.



“You are expected to protect government property not to destroy it as it turned out to be,” Mr Ojok said.

Kaberamaido district police commander, SP David Otabong, said many other suspects are still at large but will be brought to book.

Mr Victor Rex Ekesu, the district LC5 chairperson said the particular road was allocated Shs22 million for rehabilitation.