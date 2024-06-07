District officials accused of blocking war victims compensation

District officials in northern Uganda are accused of hindering access to livestock compensation for war survivors who sued the government. Thousands of war claimants in Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions face delays in receiving compensation for their lost livestock.

The Deputy Attorney General, Mr Jackson Kafuuzi Karugaba, blames district authorities for obstructing the data collection process crucial for compensation. According to a letter he sent to district accounting officers on April 9, 2024, only 43,220 out of 92,634 data cards issued in 2021 have been returned to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. This implies that over 49,000 data cards remain undistributed by the district officials.

“Further, it has been drawn to our attention that the district local governments are not permitting claimants and beneficiaries that took the government to court to fill the data cards,” the deputy Attorney General further noted in his letter copied to the Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Minister of State for Northern Uganda, and Solicitor General.

The data cards were intended to be distributed through district structures using government beneficiary lists.

Despite this reported obstruction, Mr Kafuuzi emphasised that the compensation programme is open to all claimants, regardless of whether they sued the government. He urged district local governments to verify all claimants and submit their information using the outstanding data cards.

In September 2021, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs issued 92,634 data cards to the district local governments in Teso, Acholi and Lango sub-regions. This was to ensure that genuine war claimants who either went to court or those that participated in the verification exercise could have their data captured and forwarded to the line ministry for further management.



A survey by this publication earlier this year suggests that the devastation of the 1996-2004 northern insurgency continues to impact war survivors in Lango, Teso and Acholi sub-regions in numerous ways. Amongst other issues, key decision-makers lack the political will to help victims of war deal with lingering trauma and various forms of marginalisation.



As such, nearly 19 years after the conflict, the affected communities still lack essential institutional assistance, including compensation. Beyond its grave effects on both individuals and communities, these failures also hinder victims’ progress toward genuine and lasting reconciliation.



Official statistics from the Lango War Claimants Association (LAWCAS) indicate that over 500 of their members have died while waiting for compensation for their lost livestock. In 2010, LAWCAS sued the government for Shs1.2 trillion, and a 2014 court ruling in Lira favored the claimants, ordering compensation for 69,475 people and additional general damages.