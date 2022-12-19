District party chairperson post splits Kayunga NUP supporters

A fierce fight has erupted among National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in Kayunga District over who should occupy the post of district party chairperson.

The fight is between Mr Adam Mudduawulira formerly the Kayunga District NUP chairperson and his deputy Mr Abdallahaman Nsamba.

The battle started early this month when Ms Faridah Nabatanzi, the Buganda region NUP coordinator appointed Mr Nsamba to replace Mr Mudduawulira as the district NUP chairperson.

Mr Mawazi Mbogga, the Kayunga district NUP chairperson of people with disabilities said Mr Mudduawulira was accused of abuse of office and being an NRM mole.

“Because of his misconduct, he was relieved of his duties and his deputy was appointed as district party chairperson,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

Mr Mudduawulira was elected mid-this year to replace Mr Ben Moses Ojambo, who was accused by party members of being ‘inactive’.

However, a section of NUP supporters led by the district NUP secretary-general on Sunday convened a meeting, during which they denounced Mr Nsamba’s appointment as a district party leader, subsequently passing a resolution to reinstate Mr Mudduawulira in the same position.

“We cannot allow selfish supporters to take over the leadership of our party. Mr Mudduawulira is a determined and man of his word unlike Nsamba,” one of the party members, said in the meeting held at the district party office in Kayunga Town.

Mr Nsamba and his supporters, who had also attended the meeting on hearing that the meeting had resolved to reinstate Mr Mudduawulira, stormed out in protest.

“The national party leadership appointed Mr Nsamba to head the party in an acting capacity as preparations to elect a substantive leader are ongoing. But we are surprised that a few friends of Mudduawulira have held an illegal meeting and removed him (Nsamba) from office,” Mr Dan Kato a NUP member said.

The fight for the district party leadership has divided NUP supporters into two groups.

Notable among those who support Mr Mudduawulira include; Mr Badru Mukiibi, a former contestant for Ntenjeru South MP seat on NUP ticket, Mr Rajab Ssenkubuge, a loser in the NUP primaries for the Kayunga District LC5 by-election early this year, and Ms Maureen Peace Nabukeera, an aspirant for the Kayunga District Woman MP seat on NUP ticket.

On the other hand, Mr Nsamba’s supporters allegedly include, Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP, Mr Patrick Nsanja, the Ntenjeru North MP, Ms Harriet Nakwedde, the loser in the Kayunga District LC5 by-election and Mr Ben Kyobe a NUP activist.

Mr Mudduawulira said those who are opposed to his leadership are enemies of the party, and vowed not to relinquish office.