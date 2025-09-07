District Service Commissions: Here’s why they fare dismally

The Auditor General (AG) has called for swift reforms to improve service delivery after warning that underfunding, weak oversight, understaffing, and inadequate training are bogging down operations of the District Service Commissions (DSCs). Auditors have directed the spotlight at the Public Service Commission (PSC), the entity mandated to supervise the DSCs for sleeping on the job, as challenges fester at the Local Governments (LGs).

“The audit has revealed areas that require attention from the PSC to improve the performance of the DSCs. These include: failure to fully constitute DSCs, non-functionality of the DSCs, failure to undertake needs assessments before training, inadequate inductions, refresher training, stakeholder engagement, monitoring, and evaluation. There were also challenges of coordination among the PSC, Health Service Commission, and Education Service Commission, and delays to dispose of appeals,” Mr Edward Akol, the AG, notes in the December 2024 value for money audit report on the supervision of DSCs by the PSC.

Why is the focus on the DSCs?

The DSCs are responsible for the management of human resources in the districts. They play functions, including recruitment, promotion, confirmation of appointment, and handle disciplinary cases. Established under Article 198(1) of the Constitution, and Section 54(1) of the Local Governments Act, DSCs were established in line with the government policy of decentralisation to break the bureaucracy at the central government and take services closer to the citizens.

Proponents argued that LGs were better placed to respond to the needs of the local communities. The law provides that every district should have a DSC comprising five members.

So what are the gaps?

Well, 54 of the 135 districts had partially constituted DSCs, while five had no functional DSCs. Limited funds further affected the functionality of DSCs, limiting sittings and the conduct of duties. Consequently, 21 districts did not undertake recruitment, which in turn affected the utilisation of the wage budgets provided to these districts, with Shs30b returned to the Consolidated Fund (CF).

“Only 76 districts (56 percent) have fully constituted DSCs; however, the DSCs in 59 districts have fewer than the mandatory members. Out of the 59, at least 54 DSCs can conduct business because they have the required quorum. Five DSCs still have backlogs due to the insufficient number of times they sit to conduct business,” AG Akol noted.

He added:“The failure to undertake effective and adequate monitoring and evaluation was due to the non-prioritisation of this activity by the PSC. A review of work plans and budgets for financial years (FY)2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 indicated that this activity was not provided for and, therefore, could not be undertaken. Failure to undertake regular monitoring and evaluation affects the timeliness of identification and resolution of challenges faced by DSCs.”

What solutions are being proffered?

The auditors also advised the commission to expedite the handling of complaints and appeals. The law permits an aggrieved individual to escalate any dissatisfaction from the DSC to the PSC. The auditors, however, found that the turnaround time took an average of six months to dispose of an appeal.

“Delayed handling of appeals denied the applicant timely redress of their complaints and resulted in loss of trust in the process,” the report states.

It adds: “The accounting officer is advised to automate the appeals handling process and ensure the system does not allow submission of appeals without complete supporting documents. In addition, the accounting officer should explore the option of hiring an internal legal officer to handle legal matters arising out of the processing and disposal of appeals.”

The recommendations by the AG add to long-standing concerns, including corruption and inadequate funding, which have long dogged the DCSs. The absence of evaluation and monitoring has led to the festering of these vices into a cancer that has eaten at the soul of public service, accountability, and service delivery.

What have other probes revealed?

The bi-annual performance report by the Inspectorate of Government (IG) for the period of July- December 2024, presented to the Parliament in May, indicted the DSCs for, among others, corruption.

The IG reported 82 percent of LG job applicants identified bribery as the most common form of corruption in the recruitment process, which occurs mostly at the shortlisting stage, with the DSCs most likely to ask for a bribe.

The ombudsman recommended a change in appointment procedures, composition of the commissions, and emphasised the need for adequate financing for their operations, better remuneration and improved skills to improve their performance.

A 2020 policy brief on the functionality, pitfalls, and recommendations for action in DSCs by the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (Acode) tasked the government to review the guidelines and policies under which DSCs operate.

“The performance of DSCs is largely dependent on the central government’s grant system to LGs. It is important to ensure that DSCs are fully facilitated to carry out their role in ensuring a robust district public service,” it notes, adding: “Adjustments in relevant policies and a review of the grant system to scale up unconditional grants will allow LGs to plan according to their unique needs. This will enhance the overall implementation of the decentralisation policy in Uganda and ultimately improve the delivery of public services.”

What is the PSC’s defence?

Ms Winnie Agnes Kabogoza Musoke, the PSC chairperson, blames budget constraints for stifling work. Furthermore, the incompetence from the districts also means they are unable to do their part of the work, like the approval of nominees.

Ms Kabogoza says the PSC does not initiate nomination of DSC members, and thus cannot take accountability for failure to fully constitute the District Service and City Service Commissions (D/CSCs)

“Article 198 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda clearly spells out the role of the PSC in the appointment of chairpersons and members of the DSCs and CSCs. Constituting the DSCs is a responsibility of the district chairperson, District Executive Committee, and the district council of each district, the city mayor, executive committee, and council in case of cities,” she says.

Ms Kabogoza adds: “The PSC is at the tail end of the process, and its role is to approve nominees appointed by the district council if they meet the requirements for being members, as provided in the Local Governments Act, Cap. 138.”

She points out that delays in having fully constituted D/CSCs can be due to disagreements between the district leadership, as well as the mandatory requirement to have two women and persons with disabilities as members. Additionally, the Commission has had to drop nominated representatives who are often without the required working experience and integrity.

“Effective June 2023, all nominees for approval by PSC submitted by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) or Town Clerk are concluded within a month. The Commission has urged the LGs to adhere to the statutory time requirements for filling vacant positions,” she notes, adding: “The Local Government Act requires that the process of nominating members of the DSC start three months before the end of the term of office for the incumbent.”

Ms Kabogoza says the issues raised, like failure to undertake proper training needs assessment, induction and refresher training, stakeholder engagements, and monitoring, were captured during the Covid-19 pandemic when activity was low. Budget cuts exacerbated these challenges.

“The AG’s report covered the period between June 2020 and June 2023, when there was low business for the DSCs. However, a number of DSCs have since June 2023 become active. As of June 2025, at least 67 percent (97 out of 145) of districts and cities have a quorum and thus can legally operate,” she contends.

Ms Kabogoza adds: “After Covid-19 restrictions, a number of trainings and inductions have been carried out, and thus the situation has changed. Since June 2023, the activities were resumed within the available budget.’’

So what next?

To motivate the members of the Commission and address corruption tendencies, the PSC proposed to the Local Government ministry to have allowances paid from the Consolidated Fund.

Currently, only the chairperson is paid a monthly salary, while other members receive facilitating allowances, which some districts fail to pay due to low financial resource collections. The Commission is also piloting an appeals management information software for districts and cities to handle appeals online to overcome delays. “The system will be piloted this year in five cities and 15 districts,” she says.

Additional Auditor General’s findings

● A sample of 27 projects had cumulatively failed to absorb project funding amounting to Shs118.99b and $56.15m (Shs196.5b). Failure to absorb funds negatively affects the implementation of project activities and service delivery.

● The AG found that 13 activities worth Shs18.57b had not commenced, which resulted in delayed service delivery, 26 activities worth Shs72.9b were behind schedule, and four facilities worth Shs22.3b were completed but were not functional.

● A review examining the overall performance of donor funding across 28 projects found that officials had collectively accessed less than the anticipated amounts outlined in the financing agreements. The total undisbursed funds reached Shs777b and $691.37m (Shs2.41 trillion). Additionally, for a sample of 19 projects, the counterpart funding also fell short of expectations, amounting to Shs128.5b.

PDM issues in the districts

● Seventy-four out of 159 LGs reviewed had 949 priorities from 1,244 Lower Local Governments incorporated in the LGs’ budgets and work plans, while 794 priorities were not incorporated in the entity’s work plan and budgets. There was no evidence that the 25 participating MDAs aligned their work plans to the plans.

● The AG noted that in 68 LGs, 604 beneficiaries in 242 PDM Saccos had implemented ineligible projects while in 20 LGs, 53 beneficiaries in 44 PDM Saccos had non-existent projects.

● All the 10,586 Saccos in 176 LGs and Kampala Capital City Authority were not licensed to take on the business of lending as required by the Microfinance Institutions Money Lenders Act, 2016.