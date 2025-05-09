District Sports Officers demand scientist-level pay

District Sports Officers have appealed to the government to enhance their salaries, arguing that their academic qualifications in sports science place them in the same category as scientists in other government departments.

Currently, district sports officers earn a U4 Lower salary, which is below the pay scale designated for scientists.

“To enroll for a university course in sports science, one must have studied science subjects at A’ level. These officers are scientists like any others and deserve to be paid accordingly. The 106 district sports officers across the country should be considered for enhanced pay in the next financial year,” said Mr Gilbert Orikiriza, Education Officer for Physical Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Mr Orikiriza made the remarks on Friday while opening the 10-day National Kids Athletics and Special Needs Championship at Kabale Main Stadium. The event has drawn over 6,000 pupils from more than 170 local governments to compete in track, field, and jump events.

He also called for increased funding for district-level sports activities, noting that the current annual allocation of Shs60 million is insufficient.

Mr William Bwambale, President of the Uganda Primary Schools Sports Association, said the championship not only complements academic work but also identifies and nurtures talent while fostering social and cultural interaction.

Kabale Municipal Mayor Mr Sentaro Byamugisha thanked the Education Ministry for choosing Kabale as the host, noting that the event would boost the local economy through the consumption of locally produced food and services by the thousands of visiting pupils and their instructors.

Representing the State Minister for Sports, Trade Minister David Bahati urged young athletes to avoid drug abuse, stressing that good health is key to becoming successful national and international sports champions.

“I commend the district sports officers and Ministry of Education and Sports officials for organizing an event that unites children from across the country. Games and sports promote discipline, patriotism, and national integration,” Mr Bahati said.