District youth leaders fight over anniversary cash

A section of youth leaders in 10 percent of the districts in Uganda are currently embroiled in a fight over Shs1million that was sent to the Districts Youth Chairpersons by the National Youth Council (NYC) to assist in coordinating and monitoring activities.

NYC chairperson in the July 17 statement expressed dismay over what he called furore exhibited by these youths leaders he didn't name.

According to NYC chairperson Jacob Eyeru, each district youth chairperson was sent Shs1million for transportation of district participants to the national 30-year celebrations of the National Youth Council. However, the purpose of the money was changed following postponement of the event.

“I have noted with concern the blackmail and smearing campaign started by a section of disgruntled members whose sole intention is to have the money 'shared' with them, in this smear campaign I have also not been spored,” he said in a July 17 statement.

He added: “This money is not for sharing between the three district delegates who were meant to attend the cancelled function but rather for supporting district Youth Council responsibilities like monitoring youth activities.”

The NYC, which was established in 1994 planned to hold its 30th anniversary last week but leaders of the Council cancelled the function as it conflicted with the weeklong cabinet retreat in Kyankwanzi District.

Across some social media platforms, Eyeru and his leadership have been accused of mismanaging about Shs800million of the funds under contention, allegations he denies.

“While I am personally immune to blackmail as a political negotiation strategy, some of the other persons being blackmailed may proceed to apply legal consequences to these actions and I may not, even as chairperson, be in position to help in such criminal liability instances,” he warned.