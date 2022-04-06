Districts given 30 days to select hubs beneficiaries

The State House Comptroller, Ms Jane Barekye, has given district leaders in the selected sub-regions where government has established industrial hubs only one month to complete the process of selecting the beneficiaries.

The 22 zonal industrial hubs constructed under the Presidential Initiative on Skilling Uganda seek to scale down unemployment rates, especially among the youth, and stimulate industrial production in the country. The project targets more than 12,000 people per year and will also reinforce the roll out of the Parish Development Model (PDM) initiative.

“Don’t look at the education background of the beneficiary. Select a Ugandan from a disadvantaged background who is capable, willing, well-behaved and committed to be trained. We are giving you a period of one month to select beneficiaries,” Ms Barekye said.

She made the remarks while addressing a delegation of leaders from Lango sub-region at Lira University.

Ms Barekye also cautioned leaders against corruption during selection of beneficiaries and delegation of duties during the exercise.

The State House comptroller clarified that the project will benefit districts of Lango sub-region that include Amolatar, Alebtong, Apac, Dokolo, Otuke, Kole, Lira, Lira City, Oyam and Kwania.

She revealed the capacity of learners per skill as 60 for carpentry, 60 shoe making, 60 tailoring and 40 for value- addition.Ms Barekye said high quality machines have been procured for the production of goods.

“If all the skills are captured in the long run, all beneficiaries will be covered,” she said.

In 2020, President Museveni allocated Shs130b for the establishment of 21 zonal industrial hubs across the country to enhance youth skilling and training after following a successful study in Kampala.