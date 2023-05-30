Districts in last-minute dash to spend funds

COUNTRYWIDE. Districts across the country are struggling to utilise the funds disbursed to them for the implementation of various development projects before the end of the Financial Year 2022/2023.

The Public Finance Management Act, 2015 provides that all unspent balances from ministries, departments, and agencies must be sent back to the Consolidated Fund by June 30, which is before the start of every new financial year.

With a month left before the unspent monies are returned to national treasury, some local governments have not utilised about 30 percent of funds they received or were allocated in this financial year.

For instance, Kyotera District received more than Shs2bn from the central government in early May for payment of wages.

However, the funds may not be utilised to recruit and promote staff by June 30 since the district does not have a substantive service commission.

Mr Patrick Kisekuulo, the chairperson of Kyotera District, however, said with about one month left until the end of the fiscal year, “it’s too early to know the exact amount that will not be put to use.”

“The district still has some running programmes. I can’t tell you the exact funds we shall not use. I suggest that you check on us in mid-June for a correct answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Kayunga District, Mr Abdul Batambuze, said they might return Shs1.8b to the treasury.

Mr Batambuze said the unused funds were allocated for infrastructure projects such as the construction of Nsotoka Health Centre III, Buyobe Health Centre III and the construction of classrooms in different schools.

Iganga District Chairperson, Mr Ezira Gabula, said he was also worried about a supplementary budget of Shs2.8b that the district received recently from the central government.

The money, according to Mr Gabula, was meant for the construction of an irrigation scheme.

“It is going to be very difficult for both the district and the contractor to use that money. The procurement process is usually long and cannot be completed in this short period,” Mr Gabula said.

The CAO of Apac District, Mr Geoffrey Okaka, said money meant for the implementation of some projects could be returned to the national treasury.

“There are some lines where we might not spend the money like for the upgrade of Akokoro Health Centre III to health centre IV,” he said.

By press time, he was yet to reveal how much could be returned to the treasury.

In Madi Okollo, the LC5 chairman, Mr Ismail Drabe, said they were likely to return the money meant for the implementation of World Bank-funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) projects since the majority of the projects were still incomplete.

“It will be a disservice if money is returned to the treasury,” he said.

Mr Drabe said the district received Shs11b for the USMID projects. The incomplete projects include the construction of Matangacia and Ayavu markets and a resource centre at district headquarters.

However, Mr Didas Tabaro, the LC5 chairman of Mbarara, said districts may not spend all funds due to delays at the central government.

He said: “Ministry of Finance disburses money to the district late. They send it with the intention that we fail to use it in the required time so that we can send it back.”

Looming deadline

However, officials in some local governments are confident that they will spend all released funds within one month.

In Moyo, Ms Jesca Ongiertho, the area CAO, said: “We have a budget of Shs29b including salaries for workers but I don’t think we will not return that money because we might spend it before the end of June.”

Mr Walter Eryama, the CAO of Oyam District, said that many activities are currently going on to ensure that they consume the money before the financial year ends.

“We are encouraging contractors to complete the work and the engineering department is supervising them. We also have local projects which we believe will be done on time,” he said.

The Chairperson of Jinja District, Mr Moses Batwala, said they were fighting tooth and nail to ensure that this financial year they don’t return the money to the national treasury.

He said the district was allocated Shs49.6b this financial year.

“Currently we have projects like construction of the seed school in Butagaya Sub-county, staff houses, toilets in schools and health centres but we have put the contractors under pressure to ensure that they complete on time, and the work must not be shoddy so that we don’t return back the money.’’

Mr Batwala said the district returned Shs703m to the treasury last financial year.

He explained the funds were for irrigation activities under the production department. He, however, said the funds were not utilised due to the tough guidelines of the programme.

“The farmers had to contribute some fee on the irrigation equipment but because of the delays by those farmers were unable to spend the money and we had to return the funds,” Mr Batwala said.

Just like Jinja, authorities in Kaliro District said they are hopeful that they will spend all funds by June 30.

Kaliro LC5 Chairman Elijah Kagoda Dhikusoka said the district received Shs40b for this financial year.

“As I talk now, every project is in its completion stage for those in charge to be paid before the financial year closes,’’ he said.

Unspent funds

Section 17 (2) of the Public Finance Act, 2015 provides that, ‘‘any vote that does not expend money that was appropriated to the vote for the financial year shall, at the close of the financial year, repay the money to the Consolidated Fund’’.

Uganda’s financial year starts on July 1 and ends in June 30 of the following year.

The Auditor General’s report for the FY2018/2019 indicated that ministries, departments and agencies returned at least Shs736b from 43 donor funded projects. Most projects were affected by protracted procurement and delays in approving and signing contracts.