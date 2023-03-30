Prime
Districts lose billions in pay scam
What you need to know:
Tax payers lost in excess of Shs80 billion in illegal or questionable payments to more than 28,000 district and other local government (LG) workers, according to a new report by the Auditor General (AG).
The salary forensic audit for the year ending June 2022, which has become available to this newspaper only now, found a litany of overpayments, underpayments and cases of illegal payroll access and deductions.
It unearths delayed removal of the dead from payrolls or stop to payments to ineligible persons. There are also anomalies relating to under-remittance, inaccurate computation of pension and gratuity, and non-deduction and under-deduction of Pay As You Earn (PAYE).
In some cases, officials used wrong formula to compute statutory deductions. According to the report, the payroll glitches have deprived thousands of government employees of rightful pay due to underpayments and use of wrong salary scales.
The forensic audit reveals that taxpayers lost Shs39b while employees and pensioners were robbed of up to Shs41.1b.
The records show gross payroll mismanagement at local governments despite interventions by the Ministry of Public Service. For example, Shs1b was paid to 795 staff who had either retired, transferred, absconded or died with the worst delays ranging from one to 16 months.
An audit of payrolls of 129 local governments found that Shs19b was lost to payment of persons who accessed the payroll through forgery of appointment documents. The AG unearthed a total of 609 secondary school and tertiary institution employees, under the Education Service Commission (ESC), who used forged minutes to access government payroll.
“The individuals had been on the payroll for a varied number of years, ranging from 1 to 39, with some even approaching retirement,” the AG notes, adding, “The accounting officers explained that the issue of ineligible secondary school and tertiary institutions’ employees was beyond them since the appointment and posting is done by the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)”.
The auditors reported an inability by local governments to validate eligibility of the posting instructions because they lacked an automated database at the ESC containing minute extracts of all secondary school teachers.
In such scenarios, however, Dr Denis Mugimba, the Education ministry spokesperson, said the loophole is at the district level that manages the payroll.
“People corrupt the personnel of the payroll even without the knowledge of the chief administrative officer or even the head teacher,” he said.
According to Mr Mugimba, the ineligible staff has since been removed following a validation exercise launched by the ministry last year.
In 75 local governments, the AG unearthed an overpayment of shs3.8b in respect to 2,085 employees and 270 pensioners. Payment of salary using wrong salary scales led to an over payment of Shs532m to 1,264 in 26 local governments, while Shs2.3b was lost in overpayments due to wrong steps/notches.
Employees cheated
The AG highlighted under-payments, delayed access to the pension payroll and of newly-recruited or transferred staff to the payroll, over-remittance, over-deduction of PAYE, among others, as the glitches through which employees lose their rightful pay. Some went as long as between a year to nine years without accessing the payroll.
“Failure to access payroll affects staff livelihood and leads to unnecessary accumulation of arrears…Failure to access pension payroll affects pensioners’ livelihood and also leads to accumulation of pension arrears. While non-removal of transferred staff affects the releasing local governments as replacements cannot access the payroll until the transferred staff have been discontinued,” the report notes.
District accounting officers attributed delayed access to pension to the Public Service ministry that sets up pensioners’ records in the Integrated Personnel and Payment Systems (IPPS) which is not fully decentralised and over which local governments have no control.
Background
In 2021, Public Service released the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders to rectify many of the pay glitches, but auditors found out that problems intended to be solved persisted and in some cases worsened.