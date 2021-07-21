Districts near Karamoja demand more security

This comes after suspected Karimojong warriors shot dead a Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel, Samuel Odongo, last week during a gunfight between LDUs and rustlers who had stolen cattle from Ngariam Sub-county in Katakwi District

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

Districts at the border of Teso and Karamoja sub-regions have called for more security personnel to stop cattle rustling.

This comes after suspected Karimojong warriors shot dead a Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel, Samuel Odongo, last week during a gunfight between LDUs and rustlers who had stolen cattle from Ngariam Sub-county in Katakwi District.

Speaking at Odongo’s burial in Magoro Sub-county on Monday, the area chairperson, Mr William Aruo, said cases of cattle rustling have been prevalent, causing misery among communities.

“We have sung about the need to boost the presence of the army at the border line to no avail, maybe with the Vice President [Ms Jessica Alupo] coming from Katakwi, something will be done,” he said.

Mr Aruo said about 180 head of cattle stolen in greater Magoro have not been recovered, which has affected livelihoods.

“The community I lead survives on animals and subsistence farming. In the event like this when crops fail as result of drought, it is the animals they sell to make ends meet,” he said.

Mr Stephen Ekoom, the Resident District Commissioner, said the decision to boost security at the border with Karamoja is being considered.

He said the matter has been brought before top military officials, adding that action will soon be communicated to the leadership of both regions.

“As district leadership, we call for cooperation and vigilance from the local population on matters of security since they directly impact their lives,” Mr Ekoom said.

The district chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Omollo, said he will call for a district council meeting to come up with resolutions to fight cattle theft.

Mr Omollo alleged that leaders in Nabilatuk District work with cattle rustlers. We couldn’t reach out to the LC5 chairperson to verify the allegations.

He said the Napak leadership has shown support in trying to stem out the vice.

“I have spoken to the Vice President, who is also our area Woman MP, to use her office to have the issue of these cattle raids handled,” Mr Omollo said.

The Kapelebyong District chairperson, said cattle raids should be handled in much diverse manner, notwithstanding the need for co-existence between both the Iteso and the Karimojong.

He said Karimojong leaders should pass on the message to their people, saying if the spirit of co-existence is grown, the issue of cattle theft will come to an end.