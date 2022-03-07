Districts urge govt to reverse directive on remitting taxes

Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, the ULGA president

 District leaders have urged the central government to implement a Parliament resolution that urged it to reverse a directive, requiring local governments (LGs) to remit all revenue they collect to the national treasury.
Under their umbrella body, the Uganda Local Governments Association (ULGA), they said the existing regulation is crippling service delivery.

