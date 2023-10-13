Disturbing trend as substance abuse ruins children's lives in West Nile

New research findings on substance-related hospitalization conducted at Arua Regional Referral Hospital have revealed a disturbing picture of a rise in substance use among children and adolescents.

The study was conducted by Ms Annette Nyati Adriko, a Ph.D. student at the Turku University of Finland in the years 2011 to 2022.

The findings also noted that the cases of substance abuse-related hospitalization had been on the rise over the years. The highest increase was in 2014 by 30 per cent, and in 2018 by 64 per cent.

The increasing number of hospitalization has however put pressure on the 40-bed ward built in 2005 which now admits an average of 74 patients per month at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

“Substance abuse is a growing cause of mental illness, though there are other causes of mental illness and when it comes to hospitalization among psychiatry patients, it is one of the leading,” Nyati said today.

The scope of the research

She said they used records of 641 patients from the Psychiatric unit of Arua Regional Hospital for the research. Of the above 671 patients, 3.7 per cent were children while 7.3 per cent were adolescents and the youngest of all hospitalized due to substance abuse was a 13-year-old.

Arua City had the highest number of patients hospitalized for substance abuse with 62 per cent while Maracha is leading with adolescents.

How children are involved

The findings also indicate that there is an early initiation of children to the substances especially in chewing mairungi, opium smoking and alcohol. The commonest substances which were abused include; alcohol, Khat (Mairungi) and opium but during the release of the findings, local leaders revealed that youths are now also smoking grey hair and snake scales as well as a new substance called 36.

The departmental head of the Mental Unit at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, Rev Dr Ritha Binduru, said lack of monitoring of children, peer pressure and excessive discipline by parents is one of the leading drivers of drug abuse.

“Youths start smoking as early as six years. They gather in groups to smoke marijuana and yet they are not working. Then later you see effects on them like poor memory and ability to learn, they have difficulty in problem-solving because part of their brain is affected,” she said.

The Ayivu division Mayor in Arua City, Mr Marlon Avutia, said the region is right now food insecure because the young and energetic youth who would have produced food are not working hard but are engaged in substance abuse.

“We are in agreement with the research and data presented because these are things we see on a daily basis. Even this morning, I met a lot of young people on the way abusing drugs, drugs already have an effect on our schools like the growing number of strikes in schools," Avutia said.

On various streets of Arua City, children and youths are commonly seen in groups smoking marijuana, and chewing mairungi from morning till late night. Mairungi is heavily grown in the backyards of Ociba Coast, Ombaci, Maracha and other homesteads within West Nile. This has made the supply for the youths easy and are cheaply sold.

The district leaders are hoping that the move by the government to enact the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control0 Bill 2023 is to strengthen the fight against the supply and use of illicit drugs.