Disunity will cost us, Iranian envoy tells Muslims in Uganda

Iranian Ambassador to Uganda Majid Saffar has implored all Muslims across the globe to maintain unity to overcome ongoing challenges.

In his message read by his first secretary Mohsen Aghaloo at the 38th Islamic Unity Conference at Muteesa I Royal University on September 21, Saffar said “disunity among Muslims is costing hundreds of lives especially in the Middle East.”

“Unity is not a temporary or individual concept; it is a comprehensive intellectual framework rooted in our belief in the Holy Quran, the noble Prophet of Islam (Peace Be Upon Him), and his noble household,” he observed.

“Unity does not mean uniformity of schools of thought or the merging of the geographical boundaries of Muslim countries. Instead, it refers to the cohesion and solidarity necessary for preserving the collective interests of the Islamic Ummah. Our efforts towards unity should always focus on safeguarding and advancing the well-being of the entire Muslim world,” he emphasized.

Saffar based his message on the recent events in Lebanon, where Israel forces reportedly killed over 30 Lebanese including at least 16 Hezbollah militants.

“The enmity against unity is the clearest indicator of the hostility of foreign powers toward the Islamic Ummah. Today, it is the duty of every Muslim to strive with their words and actions to promote unity in the Islamic world,” he noted.

This year’s conference was organised by the Iranian Embassy’s Cultural Consulate in collaboration with Muteesa I Royal University, Islamic University in Uganda, Makerere University and Nkumba University, among others.

Speaking at the event, two-time presidential candidate and chairman of Forum for Justice (JEEMA) political party Muhammad Mayanja wondered why some Muslim nations are silent about what he called “the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Palestine.”

But the cultural counsellor of the Iran’s embassy, Abdollah Abbasi, emphasized peace and empathy as values of true followers of the pure Islamic school of thought championed by Prophet Muhammad.

“Therefore, Islamic unity should be given more attention by Islamic thinkers, governments, and nations,” he noted.

“Looking at the developments of the past few months in the Middle East region and especially occupied Palestine, it is easy to understand the gap of unity among Islamic countries,” he added.