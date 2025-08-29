Diversify exports to avoid stagnation, says Oxford don

A renowned economic scholar at the Centre for the Study of African Economies, University of Oxford, Prof Stefan Dercon, has advised the Ugandan government to increase and diversify its exports in order to withstand current global economic challenges that are affecting countries worldwide.

Delivering his keynote presentation at the Economic Growth Forum yesterday at Kampala Serena Hotel, Prof Dercon noted that the world economy has become more complicated, with growth engines harder to start and sustain than before.

He urged the government to find practical solutions to emerging economic disruptions, warning that globalisation is being reshaped, tariffs are re-emerging, and financial flows are drying up.

Prof Dercon emphasised that supply alone does not create demand, stressing that Uganda must deliberately identify buyers and respond to what consumers—both global and domestic—actually want.

“Now, one important point I’ve learned over the years, especially in practical economics, is this: supply doesn’t create demand. If you want to export, you must find people who actually want to buy your product. Just announcing you’re going to export some value-added product doesn’t mean people will come flocking,” he said.

He cited the example of Bangladesh’s success in garments, noting that the country invested time and money to secure buyers before scaling production. Similarly, Ethiopia’s approach in attracting textile investors was built on the critical question: who is going to buy, and are the contracts in place before production starts? “That mindset is important,” he stressed.

Guests attend the Economic Growth Forum organized by the Ministry of Finance at Kampala Serena Hotel on August 28, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Tracing the impact of global shocks since the 2007/2008 financial crisis, Prof Dercon highlighted a series of downturns, including oil price fluctuations, rising global food costs, the Covid-19 pandemic, and inflation driven by disrupted supply chains.

He pointed out that unlike in the past, current global development trends are marked by declining aid flows from the West to developing countries like Uganda. While acknowledging Uganda’s wealth in natural resources, Prof Dercon cautioned that they must be managed prudently. He argued that historically, aid helped countries like Uganda maintain monetary and fiscal stability in the 1990s and 2000s, but it was never a reliable driver of long-term growth.

“Growth needs savings—private savings, tax revenues, and foreign flows—combined with sensible allocation. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and joint ventures, when applied well, are superior to other foreign flows. Natural resources, just like aid, are usually not good for growth,” he explained.

He noted that despite Africa’s abundant natural wealth and fertile soils, most countries on the continent have failed to achieve sustainable growth and development. Natural resources, he said, can help with budget stability and service provision but rarely deliver sustained growth.

“The World Bank reviewed this and found that almost everywhere, natural resources slowed down growth,” he added.

Citing Nigeria and Indonesia as examples, Prof Dercon explained that in the period 1970–1990, both countries had similar levels of natural resource rents as a percentage of GDP (Nigeria at 14.3 percent, Indonesia at 14.4 percent). Yet Indonesia managed to convert this into sustained development while Nigeria stagnated.

He attributed this divergence largely to the “Dutch Disease,” where natural resource rents encourage currency overvaluation, making imports cheap and diverting investment away from tradable goods into non-tradables such as real estate and services. This undermines competitiveness, innovation, and productivity.

“Dutch disease can be treated and avoided,” Prof Dercon argued.

“The solution is well known: sensible economic management of inflows of resource rents and foreign exchange to avoid overvaluation; prudent fiscal management to prevent overheating; and strategic use of resource rents to invest in productivity, such as human capital and infrastructure. At the same time, governments must incentivise diversification. Unfortunately, most African resource-rich countries are not doing so,” he added.

He stressed that for resource-rich or resource-dependent Sub-Saharan African countries, natural wealth alone is insufficient.

Instead, growth and development require what he called a “development bargain”—an elite bargain involving a shared commitment to national growth and development among those with power and influence.

“This is the key feature of successful nations,” he said.

On the political economy of resources, Prof Dercon explained that leaders who control natural resource rents often prioritise stability over growth, since rents give them financial security. By contrast, leaders who seek legitimacy tend to pursue policies that drive growth and development.

Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi (L), state minister for finance in charge of general duties Henry Musasizi (R) and other participants during the Economic Growth Forum organized by the Ministry of Finance at Kampala Serena Hotel on August 28, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Prof Jonathan Leape, the executive director of the International Growth Centre, reinforced this view, saying that Africa’s and Uganda’s future development will increasingly depend on strong leadership, innovative policy approaches, and mobilising domestic resources in the face of shifting global dynamics. “In the near term, the challenge in Uganda is to accelerate growth.

Indeed, the government’s ten-fold programme poses a challenge for all Ugandans: to be more innovative, more productive, to save and invest, and to engage with the world,” he said.

Strategies

Prof Leape added that the sessions at the forum would examine policy challenges around mobilising savings to finance investment, directing capital into critical sectors, and ensuring growth translates into job creation, better health, improved education, and higher living standards.

Environmental concerns and climate change, he said, must also remain central to policy debates. Uganda’s Finance Minister Matia Kasaija acknowledged the gravity of the challenge, stressing that with global financing tightening, Uganda must rely more on its own revenue.

“Our tax-to-GDP ratio is only 13 percent. This is far too low for a country that wants to grow its economy ten-fold. I have said it before, and I will repeat: we must live within our means. That means saving more, widening the tax base fairly, and making sure every shilling collected is put to good use,” he said.

He urged the government to mobilise private savings through pensions, capital markets, and the diaspora.

“Ugandan money must build Uganda. No country—certainly not Uganda—can develop on borrowed money alone,” Mr Kasaija added.

Highlights of Prof Dercon’s address

Oil in Uganda

Uganda’s oil sector could add about 20 percent to tax revenue, but balancing expectations with prudent management will be critical. So far, leadership has managed well, but rising aspirations and inflows could test stability.

Growth Accounting

Uganda’s GDP has expanded mainly by adding workers, capital, and education, but productivity (TFP) has fallen since 2010. This points to misallocation of resources and weak policy incentives for efficiency.

What went right

The 1990s saw an elite commitment to growth, peace, and stability, supported by pragmatic policies and external accountability. Yet clientelism and weak internal accountability limited consistent delivery.

The tenfold question

Ambitious growth targets demand a shared elite commitment and focus on productivity. Oil can provide resources but may also fuel debt and inefficiency if poorly managed. Value addition will only succeed if Uganda secures real buyers in global markets.

Who and how?

Key questions remain: who will finance growth without overreliance on oil, find buyers for exports, attract FDI, deliver power, and ensure accountability? Success depends on leadership willing to act pragmatically and manage expectations carefully.