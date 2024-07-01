Divided FDC finds lost love in Bugisu

The huge crowd pulled by the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in Bugisu at the weekend has drawn mixed reactions with some residents saying the party is back on its feet in the sub-region.

The hundreds of FDC supporters, clad in their blue party colour, thronged the Cricket Grounds in Mbale City, cheering and chanting names of party leaders Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi as they took to the stage.

This mammoth crowd contrasted sharply with the scant one that graced a similar consultative meeting called by their Katonga rivals under de facto leader Col (rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye early last month.

Mr Hamuza Wamono, a researcher and a political analyst said the contrasting crowds was a litmus test that has proven Nandala as a force to reckon with in FDC party and the sub-region.

“Although FDC did not perform well in the 2021 election, the mobilisation skills of Nandala and others, if revived, can turn things around, especially if they are united,” Mr Wamono, said.

The fallout between Dr Besigye and rival FDC party leadership at Najjanankumbi came to play in November last year after Dr Besigye criticised them for allegedly receiving ‘dirty’ money from President Museveni for the 2026 General Election.

Mr Robert Wanambwa, a political analyst, said although in the 2021 elections, the popularity of FDC party had waned in other parts of the country, in Bugisu, especially in Sironko District, the party retained its hold because Mr Nandala is still viewed as a kingmaker and pro-people leader.

“Nandala has been tested and found to be useful in the struggle to outrun the NRM government of President Museveni. This is partly the reason locals, especially in Bugisu, trust him,” he said.

Mr Nandala, who is the MP for Budadiri West in Sironko District, is also the chairperson of the all-powerful Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU).

In the 2021 polls, the ruling NRM lost to FDC all the top slots in the last parliamentary and local council elections in Sironko District.

Those who lost included Mr Vicent Woboya, who was incumbent MP and NRM flag bearer for Budadiri East. FDC’s Isaiah Ssasaga trounced him. The NRM flag bearer for Budadiri West, Kosea Wambaka, also lost to Mr Nandala.

Ms Nambozo, who took the Woman MP seat, on the other hand, defeated NRM’s Asha Mafabi Nabulo, the daughter of Mr Suleiman Lumolo, the chairperson of NRM party in Sironko District.

The Opposition also managed to take the district chairperson seat after the FDC candidate, David Livingston Giruli, overpowered NRM flag bearer Alex Nabende.

Mr Yahaya Wojje, the former Bungokho North MP on the NRM ticket, said as NRM supporters in Bugisu they also support Mr Nandala because of his development record.

“I am an NRM cadre, but I support Nandala because he is pro-development and he has been there for our region,” he said.

Mr Amuriat, who addressed FDC supporters after the launch of the countrywide mobilisation and registration of party members, said all party cards previously issued have been cancelled and members should re-register.

Mr Amuriat, the former FDC presidential candidate, said: “The leaders of FDC are here today. Don’t be misled by other people. We don’t have any other FDC party.”

He said President Museveni has failed the people of Bugisu on development. He said compensation of people of Bulambuli whose properties were lost during the war has not been undertaken.

Mr Nandala urged the locals to stand up against oppression and fight for their rights.