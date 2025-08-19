Divorce shouldn’t come on a silver plate - judges

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the old Divorce Act is still relevant in the contemporary world as the same regulates the dissolution of marriages in an orderly manner.

In a majority decision of 4:1 delivered on August 18, 2025, Justices Hellen Obura, Moses Kazibwe Kawumi, Eva K Luswata, and Dr Asa Mugenyi warned that making divorce easy would be a recipe for “social disorder.”

“My view is that the impugned sections of the Divorce Act are still very necessary as they regulate dissolution of marriage in an orderly manner by giving both parties to a marriage, and sometimes their children, the opportunity to be heard,” ruled Justice Hellen Obura, who wrote the majority judgment.

“…making divorce as easy as the petitioners advocate for in this petition would be a recipe for social disorder in this nation contrary to the spirit of our Constitution, agreed that most of the challenged provisions of the Divorce Act remain constitutional since the Divorce Act still subscribes to the values, norms, and aspirations of the people of Uganda. "

“In conclusion of this segment of the petition, while I agree with the assertion of the petitioners that the Divorce Act is an old law that predates the 1995 Constitution, I find that sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, now 29, 32 and 37 of the Divorce Act subscribe to the values, norms and aspirations of the people of Uganda. They, therefore, remain good law until the people of Uganda, through their elected representatives in Parliament, decide otherwise.”

The petition filed by Innocent Ngobi Ndiko, Nicholas Opiyo, Isaac Ssali Mugerwa, Dr Busingye Kabumba, and Stella Nakagiri against the Attorney General and New Hope Uganda had that in divorce proceedings where parties are not agreeable to continuing living together, the court should, upon receipt of a petition, enter into a decree and dissolve the same without giving any reason as to why the marriage should be dissolved.

Two organisations, FIDA-Uganda and the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa (ISLA), appeared as amici.

In Uganda, divorce is primarily fault-based, meaning a spouse seeking divorce must prove one or more specific grounds like adultery, cruelty, or desertion.

While there are limited avenues for no-fault divorce, such as irretrievable breakdown or mutual consent, these are not widely accepted and face resistance from some legal and religious quarters.

“She contended that section 4, which requires divorce petitions to be proved in open court, exposes individuals to inhuman and degrading treatment by forcing them to relive traumatic experiences and reveal private information to the public during the hearing,” Ms Ndiko stated in her affidavit before the court. She further deponed that sections 15, 16, and 18 of the Divorce Act are unconstitutional as they discriminate against the husband and protect only the wife.

She asserted that the process of cross-examination and re-examination during divorce proceedings, as required by section 33 of the Divorce Act and the Civil Procedure Act, is a mentally and psychologically torturous practice.

She maintained that the fault-based divorce system is an outdated relic that stigmatises the dissolution of marriage. She argued that marriage is consensual, and once parties wish to separate, the court should not obstruct that choice.

Ms Ndiko went on to assert that a grant of decree nisi upon the parties’ filing their petition would save the court’s valuable time and, at the same time, allow parties to enjoy their full liberty enshrined by the Constitution.

"She averred that save for an appeal on other matters incidental to the determination of the divorce petition, there should be no appeal against a decree dissolving a marriage between two consenting adults,” she stated.

But the judges in their analysis, were of the view that the party who desires to walk out of the marriage without giving any reason completely disregards the other party’s right to a fair hearing which runs afoul Article 31(1)(b) of the Constitution that guarantees equal rights of both parties at the time of entering marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution.

They further observed that there are five recognised marriages in Uganda and that those who contract any of them, then cannot jump out of it at their free will. The types of marriages include: Civil Marriage, Customary Marriage, Christian Marriage, Mohammedan Marriage, and Hindu Marriage.

“Third reason why I do not accept the petitioners’ argument that free consent can be unilaterally withdrawn is the rites/ ceremonies that the parties go through at the time of entering the marriage, which exemplify the fact that marriage is not all about the free consent of the parties involved,” the justices held.

Adding: “The views expressed by the above authors demonstrate how no-fault divorce can impact marriages, families, and children in a nation. In my view, if the declarations in this petition, which seek to introduce no-fault divorce in Uganda, are granted, it would go contrary to the values, norms, and aspirations of the people of Uganda regarding family, marriage, and children as enshrined in the Constitution.”

Another petitioner, Mr Opiyo, had argued that the grounds for divorce under section 4 of the Divorce Act do not reflect the current realities of marriage in Uganda today, as it unnecessarily places obstacles in divorce proceedings, makes proceedings confrontational, and gives little room for mediation or privacy of the litigants.

He had further argued that other countries, such as South Africa, Egypt, and Brazil, had already amended their divorce laws to reflect the current societal needs and unique national challenges, and yet Uganda’s Divorce Act has remained the same despite legal and societal changesA

The court’s one significant intervention came on sections 15, 16, and 18 of the Divorce Act provisions dealing with a wife’s property interests after judicial separation.

The majority of justices found these sections are discriminatory because they protect only the wives upon separation, a scenario that the justices said was contrary to Articles 21 and 31 of the Constitution. Justice Obura held that the clauses are inconsistent with the equality guarantees but shall be construed by making those provisions available to both husbands and wives.

“These sections only make provisions for dealing with the property of the wife during the period she may be lawfully separated from her husband without according similar rights to the husband during their separation. I therefore find that sections 15, 16, and 18 of the Divorce Act are inconsistent with Article 31 (1) of the Constitution that provides equal rights at and in marriage, during marriage, and at its dissolution,” Justice Obura ruled.

But Justice Frederick Egonda-Ntende, in his minority decision, held that if one spouse withdraws consent to continue in marriage, the law should not obstruct dissolution through burdensome, fault-oriented procedures.