DNA confirms Honorary Consul as dead baby’s father

The paternity test results have confirmed that Zimbabwe’s Honorary Consul was the biological father of a two-year-old baby, who died under mysterious circumstances that led to the mother being held by the police.

Baby Nganwa Rugari died hours before he could be subjected to a scheduled DNA examination to establish his paternity in a divorce court case between his parents Mr Chris Rugari and Ms Joline Mutesi.

The DNA results from MBN Clinical Laboratories dated April 4, 2025, indicated that Mr Rugari was Nganwa's biological father.

“Consequently, it is practically proved that Chris Akansasibwa Rugari is the biological father of Nganwa,” the report signed by Dr Freddie Bwanga and Mr Alfred Okeng reads in part.

It is the DNA results that police depended on to hand over the body of the baby to Mr Rugari for burial. Baby Nganwa Rugari was finally buried five days after his death, at Mr Rugari’s ancestral burial grounds in Kabale District at the weekend in the absence of the mother, Ms Mutesi, who is under detention at Jinja Road Police Station.

The police medical experts carried out a second examination of the body of the baby after the first one failed to detect injuries that could have been caused by a fall as the mother had told them. The police are expected to release detailed post-mortem results today.

It is the post-mortem report that would enable the police investigators to determine the next course of the investigations. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango yesterday said he hadn’t been briefed about the details of the post-mortem results, but confirmed that Ms Mutesi was still in their custody.

Background

The parents of the deceased baby have been having domestic challenges. Mr Rugari accuses his wife with whom they have five children of infidelity and that he subjected some of their children and found that three were not biologically his, prompting him to file for divorce last year.

Mr Rugari is involved in a divorce battle with his wife Ms Mutesi at Nakawa Family Court over allegations of infidelity. The relationship between the parents worsened after Mr Rugari rejected the narrative that his wife gave that caused the death of their 2-year-old child.

Ms Mutesi told the police that the child sustained injuries after he fell to the ground from the first floor of their home in Mutungo Zone 8, Nakawa Division in Kampala City on April 1, 2025. She told the police that the baby was rushed to the hospital and medics recommended a CT scan before discharging them. Before the CT scan could be carried out the next day, she told the police, the baby’s condition had deteriorated.

Ms Mutesi also told police that the baby was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. But Mr Rugari rejected the narrative and demanded further examinations to establish whether or not there was foul play.

Initial police examination ruled out visible injuries on the child’s body, prompting the arrest of the mother until thorough examinations were done.



