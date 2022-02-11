DNA results complicate Rubaga septic tank case 

The Forensic DNA results from samples taken from relatives do not match with the human skulls that were recovered from the septic tank in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala, police have said.

The samples were picked from the brother of Roland Akatulinda, who went missing in December 2020 to match with the human skulls that were retrieved from the septic tank at Mr Charles Tumwine’s residence last week.

Patrick Turyasingura’s body and a suspected human skull were retrieved from the septic tank last week. The skull was suspected to be Akatulinda’s.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the samples released from the Government Analytical Laboratory, Wandegeya, yesterday were not matching.

“The samples were not strong, and the directorate of forensics has advised to take samples from the deceased’s mother who is in Isingiro. The directorate has plans of sending detectives to the district to take the samples,” he said.

Mr Owoyesigyire added that the police file was called by the directorate of public prosecution for legal review.

“We still have three suspects in custody, both suspects have recorded statements and they are denying the case and the security guard Geoffrey Duku is still on run,” he added.