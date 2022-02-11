DNA results complicate Rubaga septic tank case 

The Forensic DNA results from samples taken from relatives do not match with the human skulls that were recovered from the septic tank in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala, police have said.

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The samples were picked from the brother of Roland Akatulinda,  who went missing in December 2020 to match with the human skulls that were retrieved from the septic tank at Mr Charles Tumwine’s residence last week.

The samples were picked from the brother of Roland Akatulinda,  who went missing in December 2020 to match with the human skulls that were retrieved from the septic tank at Mr Charles Tumwine’s residence last week.

