DNA results confirm Dr Wamasebu is dead

A DNA test carried out by Kenyan and Ugandan medical personnel has confirmed the death of Dr Gideon Wamasebu, 62, the former District Health Officer (DHO), Manafwa District.

The confirmation comes a week after Dr Wamasebu went missing from his home in Namabasa Sub county in Mbale City. His body was found buried in a shallow grave near River Kakamega in Kabras Village, Kakamega County, Kenya on Monday.

Kenyan police in presence of Dr Wamasebu family members retrieved the body and proceeded to conduct extensive tests, which have verified his death.

Ms Pauline Tsekooko Wamasebu, a sister to the deceased told this publication on Friday that the family has travelled to Kakamega to pick the body for burial.

“The DNA test has confirmed his death and some of our relatives have already travelled to bring the body to Uganda for burial,” Ms Tsekooko said.

This publication learnt that Dr Wamasebu, who travelled to Kenya by means of public transport in the company of a man who claimed to be a pastor, was killed and buried after his kidnappers failed to receive the Kshs4 million ransom they has asked for.

Sources in Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the pastor, who was known to the deceased, pleaded guilty to killing Dr Wamasebu. The suspect only identified as Pastor Kelvin, also led the Kenyan police to the grave where Dr Wamasebu had been buried.

Police said the suspect who is under their custody, used the doctor’s mobile phone number to send extortion text messages to the doctor's relative’s back home.

Dr Gideon Wamasebu Simiyu, the Ugandan doctor was reported missing after he travelled from his home in Uganda a week ago and crossed into Kenya. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mr Micheal Wamsebu, an elder brother to the late, said the suspect is yet to reveal the motive for the murder.

Dr Wamasebu, a father of three and devout catholic, retired two years ago from public service and had been in private practice, offering consultancy services and also a lecturer at Uganda Martyrs’ University.

He was also a renowned model farmer dealing in dairy farming at his home in Namasaba Sub-county, Mbale City.

Mr George William Wopuwa, the Moroto District RDC, described Dr Wamasebu as a kind man with a gentle soul.

“We met in 1983 and were circumcised the same year in 1976. We also studied together at Makerere University. I have worked with him when I was CAO and he was the medical superintendent of Bududa District. I have known him as social and an open person,” he said.

Mr Moses Tsekooko, the Manafwa District community officer, said he formerly worked with Dr Wamasebu, whom he described as a support and a good mentor.