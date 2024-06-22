DNA testing rules set for inheritance cases

The ground rules for DNA paternity tests for children earmarked to be beneficiaries of a deceased person’s estate have been laid out. Justice Allan Nshimye of the High Court in Mbarara last Friday ruled that before exhuming the remains of a deceased person, anyone listed to profit from an estate in question has to be tested to confirm blood relations.

The judge also held that all children involved in a disputed paternity that ends up in the courts of law, must be listed as respondents in the suit and served. This stems from an application filed by Mr Mpumwire Magambo, who wanted paternity tests to be conducted on all children claiming to be of his deceased father, John Eric Magambo. This comes as the Magambo family prepares to commence distribution of its patriarch’s estate.

Mr Mpumwire, who is the administrator of the estate, said in the application that during his lifetime, his father had intimated to him that some people were passing off as his children and yet they weren’t.

In a separate application, Amanda Magambo, Mr Mpumwire’s sister, wanted only four individuals subjected to DNA tests, as she believed they didn’t belong to her father. Mr Mpumwire, on his part, wanted every child to be tested.

“That as an administrator, the applicant [Mpumwire] finds it necessary and equitable that the said estate only be distributed to the rightful beneficiaries who can only be determined after all those claiming to be the deceased’s children, including the applicant [Mpumwire] and respondent [Amanda Magambo] hereto and others not parties herein, have been subjected to a DNA test to prove paternity and only those confirmed to be his children are the entitled beneficiaries,” said Justice Nshimye.

Amanda, although not opposed to the paternity tests, proposed a DNA sibling test instead of exhuming their father’s body. She also begged that this charge be taken on the tab of the estate.

Although Mr Mpumwire had moved to amend his application asking for a DNA sibling test, Justice Nshimye dismissed the motion to amend his application, citing procedural lapses.

Exhuming remains

A significant point in Justice Nshimye’s ruling was the absence of any known, safely stored sample of Magambo’s DNA, which would necessitate exhuming his remains for testing.

Citing the 2018 case of Walter Komakech vs Dr Christopher Okot, Justice Nshimye said the High Court has already determined that one of the principles for consideration when dealing with applications for exhumation is that a decently buried body should remain undisturbed unless good reason is given to exhume it.

Justice Nshimye also discovered that Magambo had worked hard for his property; yet now the beneficiaries were not just squabbling but also were faced with the stark decision over whether to exhume his remains or not.

The judge also noted that there was no evidence suggesting that Magambo had disowned any of his children during his lifetime.

Verdict

With that, Justice Nshimye ruled that exhumation for purposes of carrying out a DNA test should be done as a last resort. The brainchild of such an application, Justice Nshimye further noted, must clearly state if any safely stored samples of the deceased’s blood or genetic material can be used for DNA tests. In such cases, the judge guided that the applicant, in the spirit of fair hearing, ought to list all the children who are to be subjected to the DNA test so that they can respond to the application.

The judge noted that Mr Mpumwire listed 22 children in his affidavit, but went on to only list Amanda as the only respondent.

“This inclusion of all children as respondents promotes fair hearing and avoids a scenario where two siblings connive before the court to consent to an order affecting others that don’t know anything about the proceedings or orders sought,” Justice Nshimye ruled.

The courts of law, Justice Nshimye further guided, ought to prioritise sibling kinship if the answer the children require is to confirm if they are siblings.

“A sibling kinship test can be pursued before seeking a DNA paternity test order from court where the parent against whom the test would be conducted is deceased and buried,” Justice Nshimye ruled.

Drawing from science, the judge said children get chromosomes from their fathers. Justice Nshimye said Mr Mpumwire’s DNA can be compared against that of the other male children stated to be Magambo’s children.

“This is because the male lineal descendants of the deceased each have the XY chromosome, meaning that they share a Y chromosome from a common donor, who in this case would be their late father. This would confirm the boys as brothers,” Justice Nshimye ruled.

On the other hand, female children, the judge continued, have the XX chromosome with a significant X chromosome from a common donor, who is the father, despite being born from different mothers.

“It would mean that testing the female children alone would confirm that they are sibling sisters, if they are found to carry the common significant X chromosome from their father,” Justice Nshimye opined, adding that a sibling kinship test of males and females alone would remove the need for an exhumation of the deceased owner of the estate property that is being disturbed for the property he accumulated in his lifetime.

With that, Justice Nshimye dismissed Mr Mpumwire’s application with costs.