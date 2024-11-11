Do not despise jobs, Muni University graduates told

Muni University graduates in Arua City have been told not to despise jobs but focus on employment that can bring income into their pockets.

This call was made during the 7th graduation ceremony of the university by various speakers on November 9.

At least 314 students graduated from 14 different academic disciplines at the ceremony presided by university chancellor Archbishop Emeritus Luke Orombi.

“There are plenty of opportunities out there. Do not despise any job, money is money no matter how you get them,” he told the graduands.

He added: “…but if they are positively got, then you are building yourself a character, start humble then God will lift you up.”

Citing his life story from agrade II primary teacher to becoming an archbishop, Orombi urged hard work and endurance.

State minister for Urban Development Mario Obiga Kania reiterated calls for not despising jobs saying that: “A job is something which you do and gives you some money on income.”

“Forget these gowns if they cannot make you money. Arua now is a city, we shall need people to collect waste, if you can collect that waste and get money. That is a job,” he added.

The state minister for primary education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, who represented first lady and education minister Janet Museveni at the graduation, urged the graduates to use their knowledge to offer solutions for climate change.