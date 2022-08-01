Do not disrespect Judicial officers, Zeija warns lawyers

The Principal Judge, Justice Dr Flavian Zeija, has warned lawyers against disrespecting judicial officers.

“Some of you go ahead and abuse Judges, you are unfiltered, only focus on yourselves and selfish but we shall work on you,” Dr Zeija said during the Law Development Centre 49th graduation ceremony on Friday.

More than 2,000 graduands were awarded diplomas in Human Rights, and Law and Bar courses.

He also warned judicial officers against laziness saying they will be punished if they are not performing their duties.

The Uganda Law Society president, Ms Phoena Nabasa Wall, urged graduands to be humble and serve the community as expected.

“You have to provide legal services to society. As you go, there are many things yet to learn so be ready to learn,” she said.

The chairperson of LDC management committee, Justice Paul Kahaibale Mugamba, said the centre lacks funds for capital development but they are trying to mitigate the challenges.

He advised graduands to always stay motivated when the going gets tough.

The director of LDC, Mr Frank Nigel Othembi, encouraged students to be part of the institution’s alumni association.

Mr Othembi said there has been a remarkable improvement in performance from 10 percent the previous year to 40 percent this year.

“The connections and friendships should help you to navigate in your life,” Mr Othembi said.

The centre’s senior public relations officer, Mr Frank Obonyo, said the decision to have virtual graduation followed the approval from the Management Committee, which is the LDC governing body.

LDC management and the secretariat had to implement what the Management Committee had decided.

“Covid-19 is not yet over completely. We saw this as a way of protecting our graduands and parents against Covid-19,” Mr Obonyo said