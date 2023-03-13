Do not interfere in internal matters of sovereign states – Tayebwa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has warned the international community against meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign states, saying each country is entitled to manage its own affairs.

Mr Tayebwa made the remarks on the sidelines of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama, Bahrain.

He said political tolerance shouldn’t interfere with the values and norms of other sovereign states and noted that it is possible to coorporate and coexist without unwarranted interference.

“Tolerance doesn’t mean that we forget our own values and culture. Bahrain which is at the centre of promoting tolerance is a country where you can’t bring some of the things we are talking about here. Pornography sites are blocked here, homosexuality isn’t allowed here,” he said.

He added: “These are things which we have agreed upon that we can promote tolerance but not at the expense of our values and disrespect beliefs of certain communities and sovereignty of other states. It is very important for Parliament to have that red line set in as far as handling issues of tolerance are concerned.”

The Deputy Speaker said Uganda is open to working with non-intrusive states around the world and committed on behalf of Uganda’s Parliament that the institution would make laws that promote tolerance, coexistence and mitigation of climate change.

He also highlighted Uganda’s role in regional peacekeeping and said they have helped to pacify the region.

The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Mr Duarte Pacheco, justified Bahrain’s selection to host the 146th Assembly of the IPU despite questions raised about its fledgling democratic experience dating back to 2002, by saying “it was perfect in all aspects”.

“We are in a country that shows the world that people from different cultures and religions can live together in a peaceful society and in perfect coexistence. What we find here is what we should have in other countries of our world - peaceful coexistence,” Pacheco said at the opening of the IPU 146th Assembly on Saturday.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Thematic Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, have convened at the Bahrain assembly.

The theme for the assembly is “Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance”.