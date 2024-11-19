Do not worry about Coffee Bill, Tayebwa tells farmers

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has asked Ugandans to focus on producing better quality coffee, and not the Coffee Bill that was recently passed in Parliament.

Mr Tayebwa, who was meeting coffee farmers in Mitooma District under their umbrella of Mitooma Coffee Processors and Marketing Cooperative Union at the weekend said many Ugandans, especially farmers, are worried that the Bill targets profits and revenues of coffee growers, dealers and exporters.

“The debate in Parliament about coffee ...started ...but eventually left issues of local people and went to political leaders. But what is important, is that the money you harvest from coffee is yours not for the government. The government knows where they benefit from you, that is from taxes on the purchases you will make after you have sold your coffee,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa said the reason for rationalising the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) was to bring services closer to the people.

“We found that over 3,000 government organisations were being paid much more than those in the central government. That is how the government decided to rationalise some of these agencies. You would find one person from UCDA working in four districts, and how can they effectively offer services to people really?” he said.

Mr Tayebwa asked farmers to prepare for the coffee seedlings the government is planning to give out across the country.

“The government is in plans to make 20 million coffee seedlings to give to Ugandans. I also want to grow coffee and I stop at disseminating information about what I don’t do. We want to see how we can help you with fertilisers because it is one of the ways we can improve the quality of the coffee we produce. We need to learn from our fellows as coffee farmers, let’s train ourselves, you will find us reaping much from our coffee gardens,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa pledged Shs200m to help the union establish a coffee factory to enable farmers add value to their produce.

“We started cooperative societies and unions, I brought those to train you, now is the time to be on another phase. What can we do to see that we no longer sell coffee below Shs20, 000, we are losing even on the manure from the husks we leave behind. Get land I will give you Shs200m to build a coffee factory then after we shall see how we can grow our union,” he said.

Mr Henry Rukundo, a farmer, said much as coffee is grown in their area, there is a need for soil sampling for farmers to know the best type of coffee to grow.

“I think to come up with better quality coffee production, we (farmers) should first test our soils and do samples before we plant our coffee seedlings, however, we were not happy with how the government handled the recent matters of rationalisation in Parliament,” he said.

The Manager of Mitooma Coffee Processors and Marketing Cooperative Union, Mr Charles Barigye, said coffee farmers in Ruhinda County are registered under six primary cooperative societies including Kigyende Coffee growers, Kanyabwanga Coffee farmers, and Bitereko Coffee farmers.

“The Deputy Speaker has ably explained to community coffee farmers about issues of changing from UCDA back to the ministry. He advised us to embrace it and give it support and not to worry of what might happen in the near future,” he said.

On November 6, Parliament passed the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, integrating the UCDA into the Ministry of Agriculture. This move is part of the government’s Rationalisation of Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) policy that aims at reducing redundant administrative structures.

The Bill was passed despite resistance from some legislators led by the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, Katikkiro (Prime Minister) Charles Peter Mayiga of Buganda. Mr Mayiga, on X, posted on October 29, saying: “UCDA should be funded further and retained to advise on good farming practices; improve quality of the crop on the farm and after harvest; raise the quantities produced; popularise the drinking of coffee; and explore possible bi-products from the coffee bean.”