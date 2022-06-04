Doctor among two killed in Masaka road accident  

Two people including a doctor died on spot and two others got injured in a Friday night car crash along Broadway Road in Masaka City.

Police identified the deceased as Raurah Nakasujja and Peter Mbaziira, a doctor at Byansi Hospital in Masaka City.

The injured were a Sinotruck driver and his turn boy who were yet to be identified by press time.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity said the crash occurred at Nakayiba swamp when Dr Mbaziira who was driving a Toyota Raum car rammed into a Sinotruck carrying sand.

“Dr Mbaziira who was driving towards Nyendo, a Masaka City suburb, hit the truck head-on. The truck was headed towards the Masaka business centre,” he said.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, to the Southern Regional Police spokesperson attributed the crash to speeding by the saloon car driver.

“The accident occurred at about 1am last night and the two occupants in the saloon car died on spot. We caution motorists to drive slowly because this road is still under construction,” he observed.

The wreckage of the car which the doctor was driving at the time of the accident. PHOTO/MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

The June 3 accident comes less than a month after the Masaka Sub-region Vision Group circulation manager, Mr Gracious Niwagaba, 32, died at the same spot.