Doctor, clinic owner among four charged over woman’s death during C-section

Four people have been charged before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court in connection with the death of 35-year-old Ritah Nansubuga, who died after undergoing a caesarean section at Sunset Consultant Clinic in Kampala earlier this month.

The group appeared on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and denied charges of manslaughter contrary to sections 170 and 173 of the Penal Code Act, and conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 363 of the Penal Code Act.

The accused are Dr. Henry Francis Kadaga, 47, an obstetrician and gynaecologist; Joel Kyowanika, 35, a medical imaging technologist and proprietor of Sunset Consultant Clinic; Hassan Budhugo, 43, an orthopaedic technologist; and businessman Ahamed Lutaaya Kalebu, 59.

According to the charge sheet, the four and others still at large, on September 4, 2025, at Sunset Clinic in Kampala, unlawfully caused the death of Nansubuga through negligence. They are accused of subjecting her to a major surgical procedure in unsuitable premises, with inadequate equipment, unqualified personnel, and poor care, which led to her death.

On the second count, prosecution alleges that the group willfully and unlawfully conspired to commit a felony by negligently conducting a caesarean section in an unfit environment, which resulted in Nansubuga’s death.

Prosecution, led by Ms Grace Amy, told court that investigations are still ongoing and asked for an adjournment regarding Lutaaya.

“Your worship, investigations in this case are still ongoing and because of this, we seek an adjournment. We also seek criminal summons against Lutaaya, who is not in court, to appear and take plea,” Ms Amy submitted.

Court records show the case arose from a complaint filed on September 9, 2025, by Ms Naomi Campbell Nambooze, a 36-year-old nursing officer based in Dubai and resident of Kakiri, Wakiso District.

Nambooze reported that her friend Ritah died on September 4 at Sunset Consultant Clinic, located in Mulago II Zone opposite the KCCA mortuary.

According to the case details, Ritah had been attending antenatal reviews in Dubai. She was introduced to Lutaaya by a friend, Hanifah Nakacwa. Lutaaya allegedly posed as a doctor at Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital.

When Ritah returned to Uganda on August 2, 2025, Lutaaya, acting as Public Relations Officer of Sunset Consultant Clinic, reportedly persuaded her to seek delivery services there.

“On September 2, 2025, Ritah was admitted to Sunset Consultant Clinic. Kyowanika, the clinic’s proprietor, engaged Dr. Kadaga from Mulago Mobile Hospital to attend to her,” the court documents state.

They add: “On September 4, Dr Kadaga performed a caesarean section at the clinic. While a baby boy was successfully delivered, the mother died during the procedure.”

During the session, Magistrate Kayizzi issued criminal summons against Lutaaya to appear. Dr. Kadaga, Kyowanika, and Budhugo were remanded to Luzira Prison until October 8, 2025, when their bail application will be heard.