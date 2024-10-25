Doctor remanded over forging academic papers

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has charged and remanded a doctor to Luzira Prison on accusations of forgery.

On Friday, Dr Francis Taulula appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, who read to him four charges related to forgery.

Dr Taulula denied the charges but was remanded until November 11.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze told court that investigations regarding forgery of academic qualifications are complete and ready to be disclosed to the defence lawyer.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that in or about 2022 at unknown places in Uganda with intent to defraud or deceive, Dr Taulula forged a certificate number for a bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery and an academic transcript in the name of Francis Taulula- purporting the document was issued by Mount Kenya University whereas not.

It is further alleged that Dr Taulula knowingly and fraudulently uttered the said forged documents in May 2023 at Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC), Kampala District.

According to the court record, Dr Taulula on March 22, 2022, registered for a provisional certificate using his certified copies of academic papers of bachelor's in medicine and surgery which was issued (provisional certificate) by the registrar.

The court record further indicates that Dr Taulula was posted to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital for internship for one year. After completion in March 2023, he opted to apply for full registration and presented his allegedly fake academic documents before the former UMDPC Registrar Katumba Ssentongo.

Ssentongo further submitted them to the chairman, Associate Professor Joel Okullo, and the accused left.

“Upon the chairman inspecting the documents, he discovered that the academic papers looked forged. He instructed the registrar to verify with Mt Kenya University through an email and a communication was received from the registrar academic administration confirming that the papers were forged and not genuine,” reads in part the court record.

Adding: “The suspect was summoned and questioned to which he admitted that the papers were being forged and as arrangements were being made to hand him over to police he escaped.”

It is further stated that the chairperson alerted the Health Monitoring Unit, and a general inquiries file was opened against Taulula on October 4, 2024, leading to his arrest from Kumi Health Centre IV. He was consequently brought back to Kampala.



