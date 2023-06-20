Doctors ask govt for clear deployment plan for interns

Doctors under the umbrella body, Uganda Medical Association (UMA), have asked the government to communicate a clear timetable for the deployment of medical interns.

The doctors warned that delaying the deployment plan could lead to the collapse of the country’s medical sector.

“We request the Ministry of Finance together with the Ministry of Health to provide and expeditiously communicate clear timelines on the dates of deployment of medical interns, with contracts,” Dr Edith Nakku Joloba, the president of Uganda Medical Association, said in a statement released yesterday.

“The already delayed but key and necessary deployment will restore the flow of the medical training that has been choked and threatened, which delay can lead to the collapse of the country’s medical sector,” she added.

Ms Nakku requested that the information should be made available as soon as possible to avoid further delays.

She also urged the government to speed up the implementation of a directive issued by President Museveni last week that the interns should be given a monthly pay of Shs2.5 million.

She argued that there is a huge patient-to-doctor gap in Uganda, with one doctor serving about 20,000 patients, and this is partly handled by the interns and senior house officers.

“We thank the government of Uganda and the Ministry of Finance for providing Shs22.6 billion required to pay the arrears for the senior house officers in the first year and continuing years, a request we have been making since February 2023. This is a very good gesture and very much appreciated,” Ms Nakku said.

The association also applauded the government for providing funds to pay the interns who just concluded their internship and the Ministry of Finance for its commitment “to resolve the plight of medical interns and senior house officers in a few weeks”.

Medical interns have on several occasions protested the delayed deployment and the government’s plan to scrap allowances.

On May 15, Cabinet resolved that the Ministry of Finance should release money to facilitate the deployment of the medical interns.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, said they are yet to determine when they will deploy the medical interns.