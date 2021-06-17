Doctors blame rising ulcer cases on Covid concoctions

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Medical doctors have decried an increase in the number of patients with peptic ulcers, attributing it to high intake of Covid-19 concoctions.

There has been increase in the use of the concoctions, with the belief that they boost immunity against Covid-19, which is currently ravaging the country.

But medics warn that the herbal concoctions are doing more harm than good since they are being taken in large quantities and on empty stomachs.

The most commonly used concoctions are mixture of lemon, ginger, red pepper, onions and garlic, which are either being blended or boiled. Some people are adding marijuana to the mix.

But in an interview yesterday, Dr Peter Kungu, a medical expert at Alexandra Medical Centre, said cases of ulcers at the facility have increased over the last two weeks to about five cases per day.

He said even children below 10 years and youth have developed ulcers, which he attributed to the various concoctions.

“We would hardly get a 10-year-old present with peptic ulcer disease. It was one of the hardest things we could think about.

But right now, in a day, we are getting about five patients .This is alarming and this is only one centre,” Dr Kungu said.

He blamed social media for confusing the population with various sorts of concoctions, which have not been proved scientifically by researchers.

He warned that the concoctions can also destroy the liver due to overdose.

The deputy director of Mulago hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, also urged people to go slow on these concoctions, saying they cause stomach irritations, which result in ulcers.

“They should rather take natural therapies that have been researched and refined and packaged in the right composition,” she added.

However, Dr Ayella Atare, the vice president of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said some concoctions can help to boost immunity if it is taken in the right dosage.

According to him, some supplements people are using are derived from natural products. Dr Atare said the population should ensure that they blend garlic, lemon, red pepper, and ginger, filter it and take only two to three tea spoons thrice a day.

Growing trend

