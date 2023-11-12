Doctors elect Luswata as new president

Doctors under their umbrella body Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have elected Dr Herbert Luswata as their new president and Prof Frank Asiimwe, vice president.

Dr Luswata emerged winner after securing 57 percent of the votes counted while his rival Dr Othiniel Musana got 47 percent in the election held on November 11 according to records from UMA leadership.

Dr Mark Andrew Muyanga, the new UMA publicity secretary, said "Dr Herbert Luswata got 287 votes while Dr Othiniel Musana got 253 votes. The voting was done online and physically on Saturday evening [November 12]. Those who voted physically were at Silver Springs Bugolobi."

The association organises elections for leaders every after two years of service for each team. Dr Luswata was serving in the previous team as the Secretary General, with Dr Edith Nakku Joloba as the president.

Dr Nakku, replaced Dr Samuel Oledo, who did not serve his full term in office after being impeached in 2022.

Dr Oledo was impeached after the association members accused him of making a political statement by mobilising and taking people donned in clinical coats to kneel before President Museveni and endorsed him to stand for Presidency in 2026.

Dr Oledo had, before this incident, led doctors in strikes over the welfare and salary of health workers. During his leadership, the government made a move to enhance salaries for scientists and health workers.

The new team is taking over leadership at a time when the Ministry of Health is saying the cabinet is concerned that salary enhancement has not produced significant improvement in the quality of care in public facilities where many Ugandans seek services.

New leaders

President: Dr Herbert Luswata

Vice President: Prof. Frank Asiimwe

Secretary General: Dr Joel Mirembe

Treasurer: Dr Irene Asaba

Welfare: Dr Livingstone Ssekyanzi

Publicity and Mobilization: Dr Mark Andrew Muyanga

Ethics and Professionalism: Dr Wilberforce Kabweru

Continuous Professional Development: Dr Asiphas Owaraganise

Development and Finance: Dr Richard Kalungi