Doctors elect new president

Doctors under their umbrella, Uganda Medical Association (UMA), have elected Dr Samuel Oledo, a surgeon, as their new president.

Dr Oledo emerged victorious at the weekend after trouncing three opponents, including Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, previously the general secretary. Other aspirants were Dr Joel Mirembe Nsubuga and Dr Moses Balina.

He takes over from Dr Richard Idro, a senior paediatric neurologist and lecturer at Makerere University. Dr Idro served his two-year tenure from November 2019 to November this year.

Dr Oledo told Daily Monitor yesterday that his goal, along with the new elected leaders, is to make doctors offer the best healthcare service to Ugandans.

“We expect to address the welfare of doctors, the working conditions and make sure doctors are protected. We will make sure doctors own up the profession… We want our services to be impeccably on point that every patient who comes to the hospital gets the best care,” he said.

Dr Oledo takes over at a time when senior doctors in health facilities are under increased pressure to handle higher numbers of patients because intern doctors are on strike.

Interns said they are striking because of failure by the government to increase their salary.

Senior doctors have also vowed to join the strike if the government does not quickly increase their pay as had been promised. President Museveni had in an August 9 letter, which was addressed to the Prime Minister and the ministries of Health, Finance, and Public Service, directed that the monthly pay for intern doctors be increased from Shs750,000 to Shs2.5m.

Mr Museveni had in a separate meeting in June at State House Entebbe, told [senior] doctors that each of them will get Shs5m as a starting salary beginning July, reaffirming his earlier position.

Currently, an intern gets Shs750,000, a medical officer (Shs3m) and a senior consultant (Shs7.3m).

In an earlier agreement with the health workers, President Museveni agreed to pay professors Shs15m per month, senior medical consultants (Shs17m), university lecturers (Shs12.2m), doctors (Shs5m).

Dr Idro could not be reached for a comment. However, he has led the UMA to obtain major government commitments, except for implementation that his successor said he will be embarking on.

New uma leaders

1.Dr Samuel Oledo, president

2.Dr Edith Nakku, vice president

3. Dr Peter Kavuma, treasurer

4.Dr Herbert Luswata, secretary general

5. Dr Faith Nabushawo,Dep secretary general

6. Dr William Anzo, chair development & finance

7. Dr Hillary Aheisibwe, chair ethics & professionalism

8. Dr Annet Alenyo, chair Cpd

9. Dr Andrew Twineamatsiko, chair publicity and Mobilisation

10. Dr Alone Nahabwe, chair welfare

Who is Dr Oledo?

Dr Oledo studied Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery. He previously served as the chair of welfare at UMA. He has Master’s degree in Public Health and General Surgery all obtained from Kampala International University.

He also worked in 2018 up to 2020 as the chair of senior house officers in Association of Surgeons in Uganda.