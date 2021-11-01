Doctors plot to strike this week

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Mr Jim Mugunga,  the Finance ministry spokesperson couldn’t be reached for a comment by press time.

Doctors yesterday vowed to lay down their tools on November 6, citing the government’s silence on their demand for salary increment and addressing critical gaps in the health system.
The doctors, under their umbrella body Uganda Medical Association (Uma), had in an August 6 letter given the government 90 days to sort out the issues. Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the general secretary of Uma, yesterday said they feel undermined by the government.

