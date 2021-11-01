Doctors plot to strike this week

Doctors yesterday vowed to lay down their tools on November 6, citing the government’s silence on their demand for salary increment and addressing critical gaps in the health system.

The doctors, under their umbrella body Uganda Medical Association (Uma), had in an August 6 letter given the government 90 days to sort out the issues. Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the general secretary of Uma, yesterday said they feel undermined by the government.

“There is nothing that they [the government] have done as far as what we had raised in that [August 6] letter is concerned. The intern doctors were promised and they have never got their money. We are going on strike unless there is a difference, especially in next week’s meeting [with doctors] on Tuesday,” he said.