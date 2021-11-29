Prime

Doctors specify mothers eligible for breast milk donation

A woman breast-feeds a child. 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The expert said after identifying a donor, she undergoes a number of processes to guarantee safety of the milk.

The Ministry of Health last Friday launched Uganda’s first human milk bank at Kampala-based St Francis Hospital Nsambya in a move to curb high death rates among preterm babies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.