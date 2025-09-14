Does power belong to all, a select few or the gun?

The preamble of the 1995 Constitution opens with the empowering words: “We the People,” then cuts to the country’s history of anarchy that should be avoided “by establishing a socio-economic and political order through a popular and durable national Constitution based on the principles of unity, peace, equality, democracy, freedom, social justice and progress.”

Article 1 enshrines the principle that “all power belongs to the people of Uganda, who shall exercise their sovereignty” in accordance with the supreme law.

This means genuine public participation in all issues of national importance, from elections to seeking accountability, name it.

Lawyer Sarah Kasande argues that the preamble is the most defining aspect of the Constitution because it acknowledges what we, Ugandans, sought to achieve by adopting this instrument.

“The key was to ensure the military was not above civilian oversight, make sure the system of governance was representative, but also critically as represented in Article 1 of the Constitution, the sovereignty of the people is upheld. The people of Uganda have the sovereignty to determine how they are governed.”

After shooting to power 39 years ago, the National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA/M) embarked on a renaissance, including processes and concepts of people power; returning power into the hands of the people through a tiered system of local governments, with Resistance Councils (RCs) being set up at five levels. In theory, or at least initially, it was a way of genuine public participation or actively engaging in decision-making.

Then came the countrywide consultations by the Justice Benjamin Odoki Constitutional Commission for citizen input in the making of a new supreme law in place of the 1967 one, which was imposed by the Obote I administration after abolishing the 1966 one before and the 1962 Constitution before it. The Odoki Commission submitted its report in December 1992, which was followed by the Constituent Assembly (CA) elections to elect 214 delegates as representatives of the various constituents of the population to have input in debating and drafting a new constitutional order.

Manufacturing consensus

In theory, that was applied during the making of the 1995 Constitution. In practice, reports have abounded about political corruption and manipulation that marred the CA elections, including through the use of the RCs to help the NRA/M achieve the majority to push its objectives in the making of the Constitution, which was enacted on September 22, 1995 and promulgated on October 8.

“We began from zero. It was a clean slate because the Odoki report reproduced what the people were saying. In fact, the real reports they got, it’s like a library, a full library, because these were reports from all LCs and so on,” Lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo, who was the CA delegate for Bukooli South, says.

However, it also goes without saying that the NRA/M’s domineering nature had manifested, from the Legal Notice No.1 of 1986, which banned all forms of political gatherings and activities indefinitely and created the Movement system, similar to the Uganda National Liberation Movement—a special purpose vehicle for all Ugandans with different political opinions—post Idi Amin in 1979.

The new Constitution empowered the NRM government to continue for another nine months, extending the mandate to July 8, 1996, after the first general election.

The NRM had ruled for 10 years without elections by the time of the first polls under the Constitution. The elections attracted 900 candidates vying for 213 seats across the country. At the presidential level, President Museveni was announced as the winner with 74.3 percent, or 4.4 million votes, against Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere [DP-leaning] with 23.6 percent or 1.4 million, and Muhammad Kibirige Mayanja [Jeema] with 2.1 percent.

It is then that money and the power of incumbency started polluting presidential polls. Critics have also argued that the RC system, initially conceptualised for public/political participation, turned into a machinery for entrenching the Movement/one-party system.

In hindsight, the RCs had been “a strategy for legitimisation” of the NRA as a democracy-abiding entity. Lawyer Nicholas Opio says the new constitution-making process “was really the penultimate expression of goodwill by the then rebel group that had taken over power,” however, “the inconvenience became too much, leading to deployment of repressive tactics to suppress widespread discontent.”

“That has expressed itself in many ways, in relation to media rights, civil society, and many other groups,” Mr Opio argues. He adds: “So in theory, the provisions of the sovereignty of the people in the Constitution really is an aspiration. But in practice, the exercise of that power has to contend with political manipulation, commercialisation of politics, a widely destitute, poor, literate population that severely undermines that promise of people’s sovereignty. We are now at a point at which people live in fear of politicians yet politicians should live in fear of the people; precisely, because we have manipulated systems and yanked away power from the people.”

Political power sources

After winning elections in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021, Mr Museveni has long changed his stance from “Africa’s problems are leaders who overstay in power” to “Africa’s problems are leaders who stay in power without being elected.” The last two elections were marked by massive deployment of the military, which, according to election observer missions, created “a climate of fear.” Conversely, the number of registered voters has been growing since 1996, while the number of people who turn up to vote on election day has been dropping.

Officials point to voter apathy, while the electorate don’t see value in casting their ballot.

Constitutional Law lecturer Kabumba Busingye says the very instrument of good governance—the Constitution—became the excuse for extending power unconstitutionally and breaking the first promise from Day One, which convinced several people, with the exception of Wasswa Ziritwawula and a few others.

“You can see the use of law, including the Constitution, including lawyers, judges, politicians, and political actors; the use of law and instruments of the State in a very cynical manner to extend power,” he says, adding: “Obote was a master politician, but he didn’t have his own military machine; he had to rely on Idi Amin, and that’s why he had challenges. Then came Amin with a brutish military machine but without the finesse of law and politics. Obote comes back; he initially relied on the Tanzanian army and others, which caused him problems. Now in Museveni, you have the perfect combination of a military person who wants to sometimes put on the suits and talk about legality. That is his strength.”

Wielding vs holding power

There is a general consensus that Article 1 and public participation have been particularly reduced to the formality of elections for parliamentary and local government elections every five years; it is then that voters exercise their right to vote out representatives who are tone-deaf to their concerns or do not bribe their way. Transparency and accountability in decision-making in government are neither here nor there due to weak local institutions, over-centralised powers, limited oversight, tribalism, nepotism and cronyism, and corruption, which is the jet fuel for the patronage-clientele system.

The local government, the structural hierarchy of devolving powers and ensuring public participation, is nearly dysfunctional due to resource constraints amid a poor service galore. Even at the central government, the system is too bloated to function properly and keeps recycling ideas. The doctrine of separation of powers to ensure an independent Judiciary and Legislature to provide checks and balances to the Executive was long discarded. The Executive routinely uses both the stick and, many times, the carrot to see through its legislative agenda. However, the President still performs his mandate of addressing the majority ruling party-leaning Legislature.

Several basic freedoms enshrined in the Constitution are in place, but curtailed or exercised within certain limits. Political assemblies and the right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully on any given issue, once allowed in Article 29 in the 1995 covenant, have since been curtailed by laws such as the Public Order Management Act (Poma). Even free speech is gagged by laws such as the Computer Misuse Act.

Politics for optics?

Perhaps the biggest concern in the country is the opaque political transition. Since Independence in 1962, Uganda has never witnessed a peaceful transition of power. President Museveni tactfully skirts the issue routinely, while his son and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has openly sanctified himself as the successor. This, amid the deteriorating democratic space marked by abduction of political party politicians and supporters in broad daylight by rogue security agencies.

In an interview with South African news channel CNBC Africa in 2017, President Museveni said he considers Uganda’s problems sorted and there is nothing to worry about the country. Asked if he had particular concerns, say regarding transition or legacy, “and if it gave him sleepless nights,” the President responded: “Uganda has no problems at all. All problems were resolved in 1994/1995 when the Constitution was rewritten and it is clear.” He added that the Constitution details who takes charge of the country when a sitting President dies.

Eight years later, Gen Muhoozi is boastful as the heir apparent. In the aftermath of the January 31 Supreme Court ruling that stripped military courts of powers to try civilians, Gen Muhoozi issued a stern warning to the Judiciary that: “Ugandans are beginning to understand that in this country, there is only ONE power—Field Marshal Yoweri Museveni. We will protect him and obey him to the end. People in red gowns and funny wigs can Never scare us!"

Continues tomorrow….

