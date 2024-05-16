Dog bites census enumerator in Namutumba

An enumerator in Namutumba District has reportedly been bitten by a dog belonging to a family he was counting during the ongoing population census.

Mr Patrick Isabirye says the dog bit him at a home belonging to Ms Madina Nabirye, a resident of Kangulumo 'B' village in Namutumba Town Council.

"I am here stuck after being bitten by a suspected rabid dog yet Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) is yet to pay us any money I would have used for treatment," he said on May 15 as he sought intervention from well-wishers.

Ubos embarked on the nationwide National Population and Housing Census 2024 (NPHC 2024) on May 10, which ends on May 19, and slightly later in some districts.

Ubos Deputy Executive Director, Mr Godfrey Nabongho, said they are yet to receive a report about this incident. However, if true, he said they will take over the matter since the affected person was doing his work.