Dokolo, Alebtong districts receive food relief from OPM

The districts of Dokolo and Alebtong in the Lango sub-region have received a consignment of relief food from the Office of Prime Minister (OPM) to help hunger-struck families. Each of the two districts received 20 tons of Posho and 10 tons of beans.

A bigger population of the people living in these two districts is facing serious starvation following the failed harvest due to prolonged drought.

The Dokolo District vice chairperson, Mr Denis Daramoimoi, said the relief will be distributed to most families.

“We shall follow guidelines from the OPM and we shall make sure that each of the families currently affected by hunger gets some portion,” he said, warning the technical staff not to dare take this food to their homes.

The Alebtong District chairperson, Mr David Kennedy Odongo also confirmed having received 20 tons of Posho, and 10 tons of beans, saying this will be given to the families struck by hunger across the district.