Dokolo police probe death of 34-year-old man by mob

Police in Dokolo District are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who was killed by a mob over unclear circumstances.

Calvin Otim, a resident of Alworo Village in Lira District, fell victim to a brutal mob attack in Akwoyo Village, Alyecjuk Parish, Dokolo District on October 2, 2024.

The circumstances surrounding his murder remain unclear. But the area LCII chairperson, Mr Peter Otim Ayo, says Otim was beaten up at night by a group of unidentified people who disappeared from the scene after inflicting several injuries on him before he died.

"I received information that someone was being beaten. I immediately called the police from Adwoki Outpost, and they rushed to the scene. The victim was still alive, but he died shortly after arrival at Adwoki HCIII," he told this reporter in an interview on Thursday.

North Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, condemned the senseless violence.

"We're saddened that people continue to take the law into their own hands, despite our appeals. This incident is particularly disturbing, and we urge anyone with information to come forward," he said.

The police have launched a thorough investigation and are actively searching for the perpetrators.

"We have commenced investigations into the matter, and the hunt for the killers is underway," Okema assured.